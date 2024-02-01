Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Gunn, the co-chairman of the DCEU alongside John Safran, has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to offer an update on the status of several DCEU properties that were slated for release this year. The changes come after the 2023 Hollywood Strikes, prompting Gunn to admit “Some things have shifted around – some projects now earlier, others later, & other new projects are being developed."

Despite the challenges posed by the strikes, Gunn emphasized that the priority remains on producing quality content with great scripts; “Like I said from the beginning, we are going to put things in production based on when we have a great script, & nothing else."

Considered one of the biggest projects of the DCEU and the “reboot” of the entire universe, “Superman: Legacy,” helmed by Gunn himself, is about to start production with a release date now of July 11 2025. Gunn also revealed the personal connection to the latest Superman film: “I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him."

Gunn also revealed that he was offered the chance to direct a Superman movie before, but turned it down: “I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

The first image released for the upcoming DCEU animated series, "Creature Commandos" (Credit: WB/DCEU)

With regards to the animated series “Creature Commandos,” Gunn stated that the series is currently in production, stating “episodes of 'Creature Commandos' are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are (sic) being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned.”