The Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scenes hint at the return of Rocket and Star-Lord in future MCU projects

The first two instalments grossed over $1.5 billion together, and the third outing will push that figure way beyond $2 billion. The film follows on from the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder, with Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord still reeling from the loss of Gamora.

As the hero rallies his team to defend the universe once again, and reunite with his lost love, their failure could risk the end of the Guardians. As is the way with Marvel films, Guardians 3 features a mid and post-credits scene which will keep thousands of fans in their seats.

These scenes often reveal new information, set up a sequel, or just crack a joke, but diehard Marvel fans always want to see them. So, to save you from sitting through the credits, this is everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 post-credits scenes:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

What happened in the Guardians of the Galaxy mid-credits scene?

The mid-credits scene comes after Peter, Gamora, Drax, Nebula and Mantis have split up, and sees Rocket as the new leader of the Guardians, with Groot by his side.

The pair are joined by the newest Guardians - Kraglin Obfonteri, Adam Warlock, Cosmo the Space Dog, and Phyla-Vell. In a call back to the first Guardians movie, Rocket plays Come and Get Your Love by Redbone, the song that first played as we were introduced to the Guardians for the first time back in 2014.

We then see the Guardians of the Galaxy get ready for a fight as a small army of creatures appear on the horizon. Thus, the mid-credits scene shows that the galaxy is still in safe hands, and leaves the door open for a possible return of Rocket, Groot et. al in a future MCU project.

What happened in the Guardians of the Galaxy post-credits scene?

In the post-credits scene Peter is reunited with his grandfather, who is reading a story in a newspaper about Kevin Bacon’s involvement in an alien abduction. Peter talks to his grandfather about mowing the lawn as he eats a bowl of cereal.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord

This scene suggests that Star-Lord has settled down into a mundane family life back on Earth, but it could also imply that he will return to the MCU in the future, especially as the scene ends with the words ‘The legendary Star-Lord will return’.

After his adventures with the Guardians and the Avengers, will Peter Quill really be satisfied with the quiet life? It seems likely that he would jump at the chance to get involved with more intergalactic drama if the opportunity presents itself.

Will Chris Pratt return as Star-Lord?

The closing line of the movie suggests that Chris Pratt could return as Star-Lord in a future MCU movie or series.

James Gunn previously said that he would not helm another Guardians film and that Vol 3 would be the last to feature the main Guardians line-up. However, a future film with a new director and different cast, likely built around the Guardians as seen in the mid-credits scene is possible.

In all likelihood, this would not feature Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, but the actor has said that he is open to returning to the MCU in the future. There are currently 10 upcoming Marvel films and 15 series in various stages of development.