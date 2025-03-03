The likes of Oscar nominees Ariana Grande, Demi Moore and Timothée Chalamet will receive a luxury goodie bag, with a special title: “Everyone Wins.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A-list stars will be nervously attending their last minute fitting appointments with their stylists as they prepare for the biggest star studded event of the year, the Oscars! When it comes to nominations, Emilia Pérez leads the way with 13 nods, the film stars Karla Sofia Gascon, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña.

The Brutlist and Wicket both have 10 nominations each, and A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Anora and The Substance also picking up multiple nominations. Find the full list of nominations here .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “Everyone Wins” gift bags for the 2025 Oscars have been organised by company Distinctive Assets. Lash Fary, the founder of Distinctive Assets, recently appeared on CBS News to give viewers a preview of the goodie bag.

What’s inside the luxury 2025 Oscars goodie bag that is reportedly worth six figures? An Oscar statue is seen on February 25, 2025 during a preview of the 97th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP | AFP via Getty Images

Lash Fary said: “We started doing this 23 years ago as a consolation prize really.” He also said: “I wanted to start about giving back,” and revealed that this year, they are giving back to the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Lash Fary also said: "While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back. This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community."

When it comes to the luxury items included in the goodie bag, Oscar nominees will be able to plan a holiday after the star studded event. They will be treated to a five night break at a luxury villa in Sri Lanka thanks to JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar nominees can also look forward to receiving cosmetics and hair care products from L'Oréal Paris and skincare products from Miage. When it comes to smaller treats, there will also be chocolate-covered pretzels from Posh Pretzels, a cruelty-free lipstick from VEDI and merchandise and gift cards from Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

If you are interested in finding out the exact list of products included in the Oscars goodie bag, click here.