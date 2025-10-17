A brand new animated adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl story The Twits hits Netflix today (October 17).

The new film marks the first time the the story has been adapted to screen, with Netflix describing the story as being loosely based on the classic children’s novel.

Following Mr and Mrs Twit, the story sees the couple (described as the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world) as they own and operate their own disgusting and dangerous amusement park. A band of unlikely heroes - two brave children and the magical Muggle-Wumps, are attempt to sto The Twits in their tracks as they rise in power.

Some of the voices may sound familiar to some viewers - here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of The Twits.

Who voices The Twits in the new Netflix film?

The titular characters in the new animated adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book are voiced by:

Margo Martindale as Mrs Twit

Johnny Vegas as Mr Twit

A new adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic series The Twits hits Netflix on October 17. | Netflix

Margo Martindale is an American actress best known for her role in television shows such as The Americans and Justified. She won two Emmy Awards for her role as Claudia in The Americans in 2025 and 2016, as well as a Primetime Emmy for her role as Mags in Justified in 2011.

Margo has also appeared in films such as The Firm, Million Dollar Baby, and August: Osage County.

Comedian and actor Johnny Vegas is best known to British audiences. He is noted for his recurring appearance in the UK sitcom Benidorm, in which he played pub quiz champion Geoff Maltby (aka "The Oracle") from 2007 until 2009 and again from 2015 until 2017.

Johnny has also appeared in shows such as Still Open All Hours and Ideal, as well as appearing as a guest panelist on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Taskmaster.

Who else is in The Twits?

There is no shortage of star power in the new Roald Dahl adaption on Netflix, with even an Oscar winner in the supporting cast of the film. The cast is:

Natalie Portman as Mary Muggle-Wump

Emilia Clarke as Pippa

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Beesha

Ryan Lopez as Bubsy

Jason Mantzoukas as Mayor Wayne John John-John

Timothy Simons as Marty Muggle-Wump

Alan Tudyk as Sweet Toed Toad

Nicole Byer as Beverly Onion

Mark Proksch as Horvis Dungle

Rebecca Wisocky as Dee Dumdie-Dungle

Charlie Berens as Gorb Klurb

Natalie Portman, who won an Academy Award in 2010 for her role in Black Swan, spoke about her decision to voice a character in the film, saying: “I was so excited to be part of a film my kids could enjoy. I am a big fan of (director) Phil (Johnston) and so was excited to work with him. And of course, to work on a classic Roald Dahl piece that had never been adapted.”

Former Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke added: “It was something we (her and Johnston) talked about a lot, and still remains one of the bigger reasons why I love this movie and Phil so very much. He’s playing with ideas that we can all relate to as it speaks to the world we live in, but he’s getting us to suspend our disbelief long enough to feel the absurdity without being completely at a loss for the state of the world we’re living in. As Roald Dahl did, it’s a warning more than a giving up.”