The quality and safety of tattoos from Friday the 13th events can vary - but isn't that half the fun?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friday the 13th has long been regarded as an unlucky day in various cultures, but for some, it's a unique opportunity to commemorate this superstition with a bit of ink.

There is a tradition of getting tattoos on Friday the 13th, often referred to as Friday the 13th tattoo specials or Friday the 13th tattoo events, which are popular in tattoo parlours, especially in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But why do tattoos and the respecting of various superstitions go hand in hand? Where exactly did the tradition begin, and how widespread is it in the UK? Here is everything you need to know about it,

What is the Friday the 13th tattoo tradition?

The tradition typically involves offering a selection of small, simple and often themed tattoos at a discounted price, such as $13 or $31. Customers often choose from a pre-designed flash sheet with various tattoo designs, often featuring black and grey or simple colour work.

Flash sheets are typically created by tattoo artists and for customers to choose from pre-drawn designs, and can be a valuable resource for both artists and clients, as they provide a range of options to select from.

(Image: Bing)

On Friday the 13th, the designs may include images of black cats, superstition-related symbols like broken mirrors or horseshoes, or other symbolic images, and will usually be smaller and less intricate than what you might typically get at a tattoo shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's important to note that the quality and safety of tattoos from Friday the 13th events can vary, so it's crucial to choose a reputable tattoo parlour. Having said that, sometimes the thrill of not knowing exactly what you'll come out with plays into the superstition of Friday the 13th in a fun way.

Where did the tradition come from?

The tradition of Friday the 13th tattoo specials or events does not have a single known origin or a specific individual who started it. Instead, it has evolved over time within the tattoo industry.

It likely emerged as a way for tattoo shops to take advantage of the superstitions and fears surrounding Friday the 13th, making it a unique and fun way for people to get a tattoo at a discounted price, and a marketing tactic that has spread throughout the industry.

How widespread is it in the UK?

While the tradition has gained popularity in some UK cities like London, Manchester, and Birmingham, and among certain tattoo communities, it is not as firmly established or widely practised as it is in the US.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The level of participation can vary widely from one region to another, and not all tattoo parlours in the UK embrace this tradition.