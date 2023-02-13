The term was popularised by the character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, on the comedy Parks and Recreation

Have you celebrated Galentine’s Day in the past? (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Every year, Valentine’s Day rolls around without fail, and the world is divided into those who love it, those who hate it and those who really don’t have much of an opinion at all.

Regardless of your feelings about Valentine’s Day, whether you love it or hate it, Galentine’s Day is the anti-Valentine’s day to celebrate all that there is to celebrate about the platonic love between friends.

This is everything you need to know.

What is Galentine’s Day - and when is it?

Galentine’s Day is a day dedicated to celebrating specifically the friendships between women, and it takes place annually on 13 February, the day before Valentine’s Day.

The day was popularised by the fictional character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, on the comedy Parks and Recreation. In 2010, the second season of the show featured an episode titled “Galentine’s Day”, in which Leslie and her female friends get together for their special annual brunch the day before Valentine’s Day.

Leslie Knope from the sitcom Parks and Recreation (Photo: NBC)

In the episode, Leslie says: “What’s Galentine’s Day? It’s only the best day of the year.

“Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast style.

“Ladies celebrating ladies.”

How is Galentine’s Day celebrated?

The best way to celebrate Galentine’s Day is to gather your female friends to partake in any activities you enjoy - whether that’s going for a hike or taking a note from Leslie Knopes and going to brunch, how you and your friends celebrate Galentine’s is entirely up to you.

A popular way to celebrate includes watching films that centre around female characters and their friendships, such as Bridesmaids, Booksmart, Mean Girls, Girls Trip, Bad Moms, Clueless, Hustlers, Bring it On, Legally Blonde and Thelma & Louise - just to name a few.

Do you have Galentine’s Day plans? (Photo: Adobe Stock)

If you’re wanting to watch the show that made Galentine’s Day a thing in the first place, you can stream Parks and Recreation in the UK with a Netflix membership or a NowTV account .

You can also mark the pre-Valentine’s Day event with with a card - Galentine’s Day has become so mainstream in the past few years, you can actually find Galentine’s Day specific cards from brands like Oliver Bonas , Funky Pigeon , Thortful , Card Factory and Papier .

How to say Happy Galentine’s Day

A popular way to say “Happy Galentine’s Day!” is by sharing a quote about friendship, and what that means to you.

Here are some quotes about friendship to get you inspired:

“Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.”

“It’s not that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but it’s your best friends who are your diamonds."

“Good friends are like stars. You don’t always see them, but you know they’re always there.”

“Women’s friendships are like a renewable source of power.”

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.”

“A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.”

“It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.”

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and be understood.”

“A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you.”