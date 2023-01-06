While its origins are based in religion - Shrove Tuesday being a key date for the Christian period of Lent - it has become a major foodie event in the UK

With Christmas 2022 now over and the New Year in full swing, you may well be seeking out things to look forward to to beat back any January Blues.

The biggest events on the horizon in advance of Easter 2023 are Chinese New Year and Pancake Day. Both are key culinary occasions for anyone who loves their food.

Advertisement

The latter of these, which is also known as Shrove Tuesday, is a key event in the run up to Easter for Christians. It traditionally marks the eve of Lent - the period when people give up indulgent treats.

But the 2023 edition is set to be a slightly different occasion to previous years given food prices have been rising significantly - one of the key inflationary pressures that’s driven up the cost of living for people across the UK. At the same time, it will be one of the first Pancake Days for years that’s likely to feature imported eggs.

Advertisement

So when is Pancake Day 2023 - and where does the tradition of flipping pancakes come from? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

What is Pancake Day?

While it is all about pancakes these days, Pancake Day actually marks the Christian feast day of Shrove Tuesday.

The annual pancake race in Olney, Buckinghamshire has been taking place for centuries (image: Getty Images)

The word ‘shrove’ is said to have derived from the Anglo-Saxon word ‘shrive’, which meant a person had gone to confession at church and been absolved of their sins. It’s the last day before the start of Lent - a fasting period commemorating the 40-days of fasting Jesus did in the desert before Easter, according to the Bible.

Advertisement

While Lent now sees people give up one luxury until Easter, for example chocolate, it used to involve clearing your larder of all the good stuff, such as sugar, butter and eggs. Pope Gregory I is believed to have started this custom in around 600AD. Given sweet things and fats were not allowed during Lent, people had to find a way to use them up - and pancakes were an ideal way to do it.

It’s not known when pancakes first made an appearance on Shrove Tuesday. The first written record of a pancake in the UK comes from 1439 - although they are believed to have been eaten in other European countries for centuries before then.

Advertisement

What are Pancake Day traditions?

Aside from eating pancakes, Shrove Tuesday also has two other traditions in the UK: pancake races and football.

Pancake racing usually involves people in fancy dress running down a street flipping a pancake in a pan. The most famous of these races takes place in Olney, Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement

It is thought to have originated in 1445 when a woman in the town heard the church bells ring for the Shrove Tuesday service while she was in the middle of cooking her pancakes. In a panic, she ended up running to the church clutching her frying pan, spawning the annual race. One of the other notable races takes place in the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

Mob football matches still take place in some UK locations, with the annual 2-day game in Ashbourne, Derbyshire involving thousands of people (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Shrove Tuesday football match - otherwise known as ‘mob football’ - is another tradition. These games date back as far as the 12th century and can involve thousands of people.

The aim of the game is to get a ball from one end of a town or village to another. But don’t expect to see the silky skills you get each weekend in the Premier League - there are no rules and pretty much anything goes.

Victorian highways legislation stopped most of these games from taking place, but the tradition lives on in a few places around the UK. The most famous mob football game is held in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, where the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match is played over two days with goals that are three miles (almost 5km) apart.

New Orleans hosts massive Mardi Gras celebrations (image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Is Pancake Day celebrated in other countries?

Shrove Tuesday is more commonly known as Mardi Gras in other parts of the world.

Advertisement

While these occasions also revolve around eating indulgent foods, they tend to have more of a carnival atmosphere - especially in the southern states of the USA. New Orleans in the US is well-known for its Mardi Gras celebrations, which involve massive parades and lots of drinking.

When is Pancake Day 2023?

Pancake Day always falls 47 days before Easter Sunday, meaning it can fall on any Tuesday between 3 February and 9 March.

In 2023, Shrove Tuesday will be making a return to the month of February having been claimed by March in 2022. The event will happen on Tuesday 21 February this year.

Advertisement

The ingredients which go into a pancake had to be used up before the religious fasting period of Lent (image: Shutterstock)

Pancake recipes

Advertisement

Pancakes typically come in two varieties: European style (tend to be thin and flat) or US style (thicker and fluffier). Here’s a quick and easy recipe to make European pancakes:

Put 100g of plain flour, 2 large eggs, 300ml of milk, 1 tablespoons of sunflower or vegetable oil and a pinch of salt into a bowl or large jug, and then whisk until you have a smooth batter. Grease a pan and place it over a medium heat. When it gets hot, pour in enough batter so you can spread it around the base of the pan. After about 45-seconds when the down side has turned golden, flip your pancake to fry the other side until it too is crisp and browned.

A top tip is to keep your oven on a low heat setting so you can keep your cooked pancakes warm whilst you prepare a batch. And don’t forget to pair them with lemon juice, chocolate or whatever else works for you.