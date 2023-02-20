Here are five easy and delicious pancake recipes fit for anyone to enjoy this Pancake Day

Pancake Day is upon us once again with people opting for a variety of recipes from savoury or sweet to American-style or vegan. It is also known as Shrove Tuesday and takes place before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

Historically, it was an opportunity for people to get rid of all the spare ingredients they had in their cupboards before the fasting period commenced. There are thousands of recipes online catering to different tastes and dietary requirements.

But here we have five simple and easy pancake recipes that you can follow - and make the whole year round!

Here are some versions of pancakes for Pancake Day

How do I make a perfect pancake?

Tip 1: Follow a simple recipe (like we have listed here) to make sure you make the best pancakes possible.

Tip 2: Make sure you use the right pan - a good solid pan with a rounded join between the rim and base is best.

Tip 3: Don’t use too much butter when lubricating the pan. Try brushing a thin layer on quickly with kitchen paper.

5 easy pancake recipes

1. Fluffy American pancake recipe

Ingredients

135g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp caster sugar

130ml milk

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp melted butter (allowed to cool slightly) or olive oil, plus extra for cooking

To serve

Maple syrup

Butter

Method

Step 1: Sift the flour, baking powder, salt and caster sugar into a large bowl. In a separate bowl or jug, lightly whisk together the milk and egg, then whisk in the melted butter.

Step 2: Pour the milk mixture into the flour mixture and, using a fork, beat until you have a smooth batter. Any lumps will soon disappear with a little mixing. Let the batter stand for a few minutes.

Step 3: Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a knob of butter. When it’s melted, add a ladle of batter (or two if your frying pan is big enough to cook two pancakes at the same time). Wait until the top of the pancake begins to bubble, then turn it over and cook until both sides are golden brown and the pancake has risen to about 1cm in thickness.

Step 4: Repeat until all the batter is used up, and serve with lashings of maple syrup and extra butter.

2. Savoury pancake recipe

Ingredients

200g plain flour

2 large eggs , beaten

500ml milk

oil for frying

130g ham cut into small chunks

150g cheddar cheese, grated

Step 1: Using electric beaters or a hand whisk, combine the flour, eggs and milk with a big pinch of salt in a large bowl.

Step 2: Heat a 20cm crêpe pan until very hot, then pour a little oil into the pan. Swirl the pan so the oil creates an even covering. Ladle a spoonful of the pancake mixture into the pan.

Step 3: Cook for 30 seconds, then flip and scatter with some cheese and ham, and cook until the cheese is melting. Add a crack of black pepper and fold. Keep on a plate covered with foil in a warm oven while you make the remaining pancakes.

3. Easy vegan pancakes

Ingredients

300g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp sugar (any kind)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

400ml plant-based milk (such as oat, almond or soya)

1 tbsp vegetable oil for cooking

To serve (optional)

banana slices, blueberries, maple syrup, vegan chocolate chips, plant-based yogurt

Step 1: Whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt in a bowl using a balloon whisk until mixed. Slowly pour in the milk until you get a smooth, thick batter.

Step 2: Heat a little of the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat, and add 2 tbsp batter into the pan at a time to make small, round pancakes. You will need to do this in batches of two-three at a time. Cook for 3-4 mins until the edges are set, and bubbles are appearing on the surface. Flip the pancakes over and cook for another 2-3 mins until golden on both sides and cooked through. Keep warm in a low oven while you cook the remaining pancakes. Serve stacked with lots of toppings of your choice.

4. Keto pancake

Ingredients

4 eggs

75ml almond milk

1 tsp stevia

1 tsp baking powder

pinch of ground cinnamon

175g almond flour

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

Step 1: Whisk the eggs and almond milk together in a bowl. Add the stevia, baking powder, cinnamon, almond flour and vanilla, then stir to combine.

Step 2: Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium-low heat. Pour in a couple of tablespoons of the batter and cook until the edges are set, around 2-3 mins. Flip and cook for a further 2 mins until golden. Repeat with the remaining batter, then serve in stacks with your favourite toppings.

5. Crepe pancake recipe

Ingredients

140g plain flour

200ml whole milk

2 eggs

25g unsalted butter, melted, plus a little extra for greasing

Method

Step 1: Sift the flour with a pinch of salt into a medium-size bowl and make a well in the middle. Mix the milk and 100ml of water together. Break the eggs into the well and start whisking slowly. Add the milk and water in a steady stream, whisking constantly and gradually incorporating the flour as you do so.

Step 2: Whisk until the batter is smooth and all the flour has been incorporated. Set the batter aside to rest for 30 mins, then whisk the melted butter into the batter.

Step 3: Heat the pan over a medium heat. Very lightly grease the pan with melted butter. Using a ladle, pour roughly 2 tbsp of batter into the pan and swirl it around so the bottom of the pan is evenly coated. Cook the pancake for about 45 secs on one side until golden and then using a palette knife or fish slice, flip the pancake over and cook the other side for about 30 secs until it freckles.