Expect blockbuster reveals and new game announcements from this year's Game Awards

The Game Awards, the annual ceremony that celebrates the achievements in the video game industry, takes place tonight (7 December).

Each year's event is highly anticipated by gamers around the world, and not only honours and recognises games, developers, composers, and other industry professionals across various categories, but often also features world premieres of highly anticipated game trailers and announcements.

Fans eagerly tune in to catch glimpses of new games, updates on existing titles, or even teasers for future projects, and the Awards also involve the gaming community through voting for certain categories, including Game of the Year, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is The Game Awards 2023?

Geoff Keighley during The Game Awards 2019 (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The Game Awards 2023 is scheduled for Thursday 7 December, though given the time difference between the UK and the Awards' venue of Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, it will actually kick off at 12.30am GMT on Friday 8 December.

How to watch The Game Awards 2023?

The entire ceremony will be available to watch live through the Game Awards' YouTube channel. The show will also be livestreamed across multiple online platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, Twitch, and X.

Ahead of the main event, a 30-minute pre-show - known as 'Opening Act' - is set to build excitement, and viewers can anticipate this year's show to run approximately three hours in duration from start to finish.

What will be revealed at the Game Awards 2023?

As mentioned, gamers worldwide eagerly await each year's Game Awards event, which often showcase highly anticipated game trailers and announcements among the awards.

Enthusiastic fans tune in for sneak peeks at new games, updates on current titles, and teasers for upcoming projects. So what can we expect this year?

Of course, the specifics of the show will remain undisclosed until it airs, but there have been plenty of clues about what to expect.

Fans can anticipate fresh trailers and announcements from Sega and Xbox. The latter has hinted at "news you don't want to miss," while Sega has been sending out fighting-themed invites to influencers ahead of the event.

There are also expected to be updates on existing games such as Baldur's Gate 3, Dead by Daylight, Fortnite, Guilty Gear Strive, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Warframe.

As with previous iterations of The Game Awards, the 2023 show is set to be hosted and produced by Canadian games journalist Geoff Keighley, his 10th time fronting the awards.