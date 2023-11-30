Yorkshire Tea controller: where to buy PS5 and Xbox POPeART controllers, are they real - and price
Yorkshire Tea x Xbox and PS5 is one of the strangest collabs of the year...
The stereotypical gamer might slug back a can of energy drink to sustain a long play session long into the night.
But there are plenty of players out there who much prefer a good brew, a fact that's not gone unnoticed by the folks at Yorkshire Tea.
In fact, they've deemed the link between a good cuppa and gaming so strong, you can now get officially licensed Yorkshire Tea-branded controllers for your Xbox or PlayStation 5 console.
The brew-strewn joypads were originally crafted by "controller designer extraordinaire" POPeART, before Yorkshire Tea noticed the idea, found it appealing, recognised its social media potential and interest from potential buyers, and approved them for wider production.
"Picture the scene," says Yorkshire Tea. "You're facing down a boss with three heads and a hammer as big as a truck, armed with nothing but a rusty sword you looted from a guard.
"Gulping, you look down at the controller in your hands, wondering if victory is even possible. And you see it - the reassuring branding of your favourite tea. 'Yes', you say to yourself. 'I can do this'.
"You begin the fight and are immediately one-shotted. You're clearly way too low level for this area. On behalf of Yorkshire Tea, we would like to apologise for this and any other in-game mishaps caused by the powerful feeling of self-belief our controller will fill you with."
The company also jokes that "there's even a button that boils your kettle (not really)".
These cuppa controllers are real, and available now, but they will set you back a pretty penny, costing £150 each.
That's at least double what you'd pay for a brand new official controller for each of the consoles. Of course, Yorkshire Tea have had to buy the controllers, disassemble them, apply the new artwork and put them back together, hence the new markup.
To get your gamer hands on one of the controllers, head to littleshopofproper.com/shop.
