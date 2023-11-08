Bloomberg is reporting that Grand Theft Auto VI could be shown as early as 'this week'

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Rockstar Games is gearing up to unveil the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI "this week", followed by the release of a trailer before the year's end.

The information comes from sources described as "people familiar with its plans," and the trailer is expected to be scheduled to coincide with Rockstar's 25th-anniversary in December.

The report comes from Jason Schreier, a reputable gaming journalist known for his in-depth investigative reporting, network of sources within the gaming industry and diligent approach to fact-checking and verifying information before reporting it.

In September, the 10-year anniversary of 2013's GTA V quietly passed, and it's becoming increasingly impossible to ignore Rockstar Games' silence on the blockbuster title's sequel.

The game's existence has been far from a secret for a while now, and Rockstar officially announced that a follow-up to 2013's GTA V was in development in February 2022 after years of rumours and leaks.

Though the game - the eighth main Grand Theft Auto game and the series' 16th overall - is expected to be a follow-up to GTA V, it's worth noting that it has not been confirmed to be called GTA 6, and at the time of writing remains an untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Shortly after the release of GTA V over a decade ago, Rockstar North's president, Leslie Benzies, hinted that the company had "some ideas" for the next instalment in the series, sparking early speculation and excitement among fans.

Five years later in 2018, it was reported that the upcoming game was code-named "Project Americas", and was rumoured to be primarily set in a reimagined Vice City and an additional South American setting. It was also suggested that the game would feature the series' first female playable protagonist.

In April 2020, further reports indicated that the game was in its early stages and would be a "moderately sized release" that would expand over time, with a map that could evolve and change with regular updates, similar to that of popular games like Fortnite.

When it confirmed that development was "well underway" Rockstar declared it intended to "significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered".