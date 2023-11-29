Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Taskmaster virtual reality game is in the works, with Greg Davies and Alex Horne lending their voices to the project. The game, based on the popular celebrity reality series created by Horne, will see players take part in various challenges inspired by the series.

Newly launched games studio Scallywag Arcade, based in Liverpool, created the VR game, which features the cartoonish likenesses of Taskmaster Greg Davies and his assistant, little Alex Horne, as well as a recreation of the Taskmaster house.

Taskmaster VR is an upcoming virtual reality game based on the Taskmaster TV series

The Taskmaster universe has already expanded greatly since the first season debuted on Dave back in 2015. There have now been 16 regular seasons of the show, two Champion of Champions specials, and a New Year Treat episodes, with a fourth on the way.

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster VR?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

What is the Taskmaster VR game?

Just like the series, players will have to complete various bizarre and challenging tasks, hoping to gain praise from the Taskmaster. Among the many challenges to feature are a melon smashing task and a duck tidying game.

Because it is a virtual reality game, players have the freedom to interact with the Taskmaster world however they like, grabbing, throwing, and destroying objects in their quest to gain points.

Taskmaster VR features replicas of the house, lab, caravan, and garden

As well as a recreation of the now-iconic three-bedroom detached bungalow in Chiswick which serves as the setting for most of the tasks on the TV show, the game also features the lab, the caravan, and garden. There is no set way to complete each task, so players can win (or lose) using whatever method they can think of, with the real voices of Davies and Horne ready to say just what they thought of each player’s efforts.

What have Greg Davies and Alex Horne said about Taskmaster VR?

Alex Horne, the mastermind behind the original Taskmaster show, and co-host on the series, said: “Genuinely, this is extraordinary, brilliant and very fun. Also, I've always wanted to be a contestant on Taskmaster so this is great for me as a VR user.

The Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies, added: “On a personal note, the creation of a virtual reality Taskmaster takes me ever closer to my ultimate goal of working without even leaving my sofa.”

When is the Taskmaster VR game release date?