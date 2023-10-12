The original Alan Wake is known for its gripping narrative and atmospheric storytelling

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the eerie realm of psychological horror gaming, 2010's Alan Wake stands as a luminary title, renowned for its immersive narrative, atmospheric storytelling, and the unique marriage of psychological horror and action.

But now, a long-awaited sequel is poised to transport players back into the enigmatic world of Bright Falls, offering fresh layers of suspense, mystery and terror.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the introduction of a new playable character, Saga Anderson, and a deeper focus on survival horror, this forthcoming instalment promises to deliver a spine-tingling experience. Here is everything you need to know about Alan Wake II.

What is Alan Wake?

(Image: Epic Games Publishing)

Alan Wake made his video game debut in the psychological horror action-adventure game of the same name developed by Remedy Entertainment.

First released in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and later for PC, the original Alan Wake is known for its gripping narrative, atmospheric storytelling and a unique blend of psychological horror and action gameplay.

The first game follows the story of Wake, a successful writer suffering from writer's block, who goes on a vacation to the fictional town of Bright Falls with his wife, Alice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, things take a dark turn when Alice disappears under mysterious circumstances, and Wake finds himself trapped in a nightmarish reality where the events of his latest novel come to life and he must battle otherworldly forces and uncover the truth behind the town's strange occurrences.

Alan Wake's gameplay involves both exploration and combat, as players use a flashlight to weaken enemies, and then they must use firearms to finish them off.

The game's mechanics are heavily centred around the use of light and darkness, and players must manage their resources, such as batteries for the flashlight and ammunition for their weapons, to survive encounters with the supernatural.

The game received positive reviews for its storytelling, atmosphere and unique gameplay mechanics, and has maintained a cult following ever since, often praised for its cinematic presentation and psychological horror elements.

What happens in Alan Wake II?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Alan Wake II, we once again follow the journey of the titular protagonist, but this time there's a second playable character to contend with in the form of Saga Anderson.

Anderson appears to be a fictional FBI agent created by Wake as part of a terrifying new novel he is writing in an attempt to break free from the alternate dimension he has been trapped in for the past 13 years. Yes, things will get weird.

Alan Wake II is more of a survival horror experience compared to its forebear, with a slightly slower pace and a renewed focus on item and resource management.

Played once again from a third-person perspective, in Alan Wake II, players have the option to step into the shoes of either Wake or Anderson in two distinct single-player narratives, with the order in which you choose to experience these stories is entirely up to you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much like the first game, Wake and Anderson navigate through different environments, engaging in combat against various enemies, with an arsenal including a variety of firearms and a flashlight, which can be "focused" to make enemies susceptible to firearm attacks.

New to the sequel is the introduction of detective elements when assuming the role of Saga. Players have the ability to pause the gameplay and enter a safe, enemy-free area referred to as the "Mind Place", a space, described by Remedy as a "3D menu," which serves as a visual representation of Saga's thoughts.

Within the Mind Place, players are tasked with managing a pin board where they can link clues to unravel the central mystery and also create character profiles to gather additional information.

When can I play Alan Wake II?

Alan Wake II will be released worldwide on Friday 27 October. It will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The game is a current-gen exclusive, meaning it won't be available on older consoles like the PS4 or Xbox One.

Where's the best place to pre-order Alan Wake II?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed plans for a physical, disc-based version of Alan Wake II.

In May 2023, it was announced that the game would be a digital-only release, with Remedy saying that since many players had shifted to buying games digitally, they wanted to ensure the game maintained a low price, and didn't want it to require a separate download even if a physical version was released.

That means the best places to buy digital copies of Alan Wake II are your specific platform's digital storefront. PC players should head to the game's Epic Games Store page, while PS5 users will want to check out the PlayStation Store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those playing on Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S machines will need to acquire their digital copy from the Xbox Store.

Will it be on Game Pass?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed plans to bring Alan Wake II to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription service that grants you access to 100s of games for as long as you're subscribed.