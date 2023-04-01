The game is more or less the same, except Crewmates and Imposters have been turned into... horses

In celebration of April Fool’s Day , Innersloth, the indie studio behind the hugely popular multiplayer game Among Us , has announced that a new mode has been added to the game for players to enjoy - horse mode.

Innersloth said: “In celebration of a bad joke tweet we made 2 years ago, all Crewmates inside of Among Us have turned into HORSEMATES. Explore the wild pastures of Polus or clip clop around The Skeld in joyous celebration of your four little legs.”

This is everything you need to know about the bizarre new update temporarily made to Among Us.

What is horse mode - and how to play

Horse mode doesn’t change too much of the mechanics of the game you love - everything is more or less the same, except your fellow Crewmates (and Imposters…) have been turned into… horses.

Horse mode is available in both classic and hide and seek game modes, with a few added extra surprises.

Horse mode is pretty much the same as regular mode, except everyone has been turned into... a horse (Photo: Innersloth)

In the hide and seek mode, a new horse wrangling mode has been added, which includes:

The seeker being turned into a rancher

The crew mates getting tied up when caught

A new hide and seek soundtrack

New wrangling animations

New SFX voiced by “our programmer Gary”, according to Innersloth

Classic horse mode see’s the regular game switched up by turning the Crewmates into horses.

How long is horse mode available for?

Horse mode will be available for players to enjoy across 1 and 2 April.

InnerSloth says: “We heard some of you were sad last year that you missed out on it since it was only a day, but now you can horse around all weekend long.”

What is Among Us?

Among Us is basically an online version of the party game Mafia, with players chosen at random to be the Crewmates and Imposters. Crewmates work together to complete tasks - meanwhile, the Imposters work to murder the innocent Crewmates without being detected.

When a Crewmate comes across the body of their murdered colleague, they can choose to report the crime, triggering an emergency meeting in which players have a limited amount of time to try and figure out who they think the Imposter is and then, at the end of the time limit, choosing to vote off one of their fellow players.

New animations have been added in honour of horse mode (Photo: Innersloth)

The game ends when either all the tasks have been completed, the Imposter murders everyone or if the Imposter is successfully voted out by the Crewmates. Depending on what game you play, you can have multiple Imposters on your team, so trust no-one.

There are multiple maps you can choose from which all have different tasks to be completed.

An additional game mode that was introduced by Innersloth is the hide and seek mode, an official version of a game which was made popular by players who wanted something different than the classic game. Launched in December of last year, hide and seek mode see’s Crewmates once again working against the clock to complete all of their tasks without being caught by the Imposter.

