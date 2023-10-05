Lego Animal Crossing is the most recent theme to incorporate plastic blocks with the world of video games

(Image: Lego/Nintendo)

Lego has revealed a brand new theme, which will most likely debut in 2024 and was created in collaboration with Nintendo. Following on from the Danish toy company's Super Mario-themed sets, Lego Animal Crossing is the latest theme to combine plastic bricks with the realm of video games.

The popular Animal Crossing series began in 2001, and is known for its charming and relaxing gameplay, where players assume the role of a customisable character who moves to a deserted island or a rural village inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. The main objectives of the games typically include tasks like fishing, bug catching, fossil hunting, and building and decorating your home and the surrounding environment.

Which sets have been revealed?

(Image: Lego)

The collaboration is obvious when you consider that both Lego and the Animal Crossing games offer a high degree of customisation, and fans of both cultural icons will no doubt be itching at the chance to arrange and decorate their own Lego islands or villages as they see fit. But at the time of writing, we only have a short teaser trailer from which to glean information, and Lego has not revealed the details of any specific sets that may be featured in the Animal Crossing theme.

We do know - because they were spotted in the trailer - that we'll be getting flowers, buildable trees including fruit trees and a balloon present in some form though. However, the Animal Crossing games are filled with iconic locations like the player's home, the town hall, the Able Sisters' tailor shop, and the museum, which could be faithfully recreated in Lego form, providing fans with the opportunity to build and display their favourite in-game places.

The real-time nature of Animal Crossing - the games feature seasons and events mirroring the real world - could also be reflected in seasonal sets. For example, Lego could release special holiday-themed sets or introduce new elements throughout the year to mirror the changing seasons and in-game events.

Which minifigures will be available?

One thing that was shown in the trailer was a cast of Animal Crossing characters showcased in Lego's trademark minifigure form. These include Tom Nook, Isabelle, Kapp'n, Rosie, Bunnie, Marshall, Fauna, and Julian, but it's likely that many more of the unique and diverse animal characters could be transformed into Lego, allowing fans to collect and customize their own cast.

When can I buy it?

