The massively popular game has made its way to mobile - with a few key changes

Upon its surprise release in 2019, Apex Legends had topped 25 million players by the end of its first week, and 50 million by the end of the first month.

It had roughly 100 million players by April 2021, making it one of the most popular video games of all time.

The game has proven so popular on console and PC, that now a mobile version of the game has been released by developers Respawn Entertainment.

But what is Apex Legends Mobile, and when can you play it?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is a free-to-play Battle Royale shooter game first released in 2019.

Players form into two- or three-player squads before a match and choose from pre-designed characters with unique skills known as "Legends."

After landing on an island, up to 20 three-person squads or 30 two-person duos search for weapons and supplies before attempting to beat all other players in combat.

The size of the island’s accessible play area diminishes with time, forcing players to keep moving or risk becoming trapped outside of it, which can be deadly. The round is won by the last team standing.

(Image: EA Games)

Apex Legends is set in the same science fiction universe as Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall series, with some characters appearing as minor characters or playable Legends in the game.

Apex Legends garnered generally favourably reviews from critics, who commended its gameplay, progression system, and fusion of aspects from multiple genres upon its surprise release.

What is Apex Legends Mobile?

Apex Legends Mobile has been in development for a few years and is a completely different game from the original Apex Legends, though it does share a lot of the same content, such as Legends, weapons and maps.

The core gameplay of the game remains more or less the same too, and Apex Legends Mobile includes the classic Battle Royale game, as well as Arenas, Ranked and Team Deathmatch.

More mobile-exclusive modes will be added to the game, according to Respawn.

When it comes to the creation of the mobile version, Respawn Entertainment is adopting a hands-on approach.

“We’ve built a dedicated team here at Respawn filled with experts in mobile game development to lead the creation of Apex Legends Mobile,” former Apex game director Grenier said.

“But it’s a collaborative effort with our established Apex Legends team and other partners.”

Chinese company Tencent has also played a part in the development, according to a report from IGN India ; the corporation already has a lot of experience in the mobile and shooter-game spaces, having converted Call of Duty to mobile devices.

Since it is a separate entity from the original Apex Legends game, Apex Legends Mobile isn’t cross-compatible with PC or console.

Respawn says: “Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.”

When is it released?

Apex Legends Mobile released worldwide on 17 May 2022.

The launch time varied depending on where you were in the world, but Respawn provided a nice breakdown of the release times, confirming that the game would go online at 5am in the UK.

Initially thought to be exclusive to Android devices, the new game has also come to iOS. Since the game is available on iOS devices, you can also play Apex Legends Mobile on an iPad with a larger screen.

How much does it cost?

Apex Legends Mobile, like the PC and console versions, is completely free to play, though - as expected - there are various cosmetic items you can buy with real-world money in order to customise your character.

Respawn reassures players that it will “never include paid items that grant a gameplay advantage,” and Apex Legends Mobile will have its own Battle Passes, which will include exclusive cosmetics and unlocks not seen in the PC and console versions of the game.

How can I download it?

Apex Legends Mobile is available to download on Android by clicking here.