The Baldur's Gate series of captivating RPG video games has etched its mark in gaming history as a hallmark of immersive storytelling, complex characters and strategic combat.

Originally developed by BioWare, the visionary studio renowned for crafting influential gems in the genre, the franchise has long captivated players with its enthralling tales set in the mystical world of the Forgotten Realms - a campaign setting for the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) tabletop role-playing game.

The games are set in the continent of Faerûn, specifically in and around the city of Baldur's Gate, which serves as a central hub for the adventures that unfold. As time went on, the franchise evolved, and now - after a long hiatus - a new chapter awaits eager fans: Baldur's Gate III.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens in Baldur's Gate III?

(Image: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate games are known for their deep storytelling, complex characters, and engaging tactical combat. They were instrumental in popularising the real-time with pause (RTwP) combat system, which allowed players to plan and execute strategies in a more deliberate and strategic manner.

Baldur's Gate and its sequels are considered classics in the RPG genre and have left a significant impact on the video game industry. They have garnered a large and dedicated fanbase, and their influence can be seen in many subsequent RPGs.

Unlike its predecessors, Baldur's Gate III is being developed and published by Larian Studios, known for their work on the critically acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series. The game is a direct sequel to the original Baldur's Gate series, continuing the legacy of the franchise.

Baldur's Gate III is set in the same Dungeons & Dragons universe as its predecessors, but is based on the more recent rules and lore of the tabletop game. In terms of gameplay, Baldur's Gate III is designed to be a party-based, isometric RPG, much like the original games.

It again features RTwP combat, but with a turn-based option, allowing players to choose their preferred style of play. The game focuses heavily on player choice and consequences, with decisions made throughout the story significantly influencing the direction and outcome of the narrative.

That narrative centres around the emergence of an evil and malevolent force known as the "Mind Flayers," an otherworldly race with a psychic and terrifying presence. Your created character is infected with a parasite that can transform them into a Mind Flayer, and they must navigate through a perilous journey to either resist or embrace this dark destiny.

Baldur's Gate III is set to feature a highly interactive and immersive world, with Larian Studios said to have put significant effort into creating a dynamic environment, where players can use their creativity to overcome challenges, interact with characters and objects, and explore the world in various ways.

When can I play it?

A portion of the game was made available in early access - meaning it was not a "feature complete version of the game, but was released in a playable state that could provide invaluable feedback to the developers - for Windows and macOS in October 2020.

The PC and Mac versions of the game have remained in this state ever since, and will do so until Thursday 3 August 2023, when it will see a "full release".

Baldur's Gate III will remain a PC and Mac exclusive for just over a month, when the PlayStation 5 version of the game will release on Wednesday 6 September 2023. A version of the game for the Xbox Series X/S consoles is confirmed to be in development too, although a concrete release date has not been given for that edition.

Where is the best place to pre-order Baldur's Gate III?

The PlayStation 5 version of Baldur's Gate III can be pre-ordered from the PlayStation Store digitally for £57.99 (prices correct at time of writing).

