Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon takes a slightly different tack to the mainline instalments

Fans of Platinum Games’ Bayonetta series only just got their hands on the third game in the franchise in October 2022, but already a new entry is here to be enjoyed.

Bayonetta is a series of action-adventure hack and slash video games developed by PlatinumGames and originally published by Sega - although Nintendo now takes care of the publishing side of things.

The games - Bayonetta currently stands as a three-game trilogy - follow the story of Bayonetta, a witch who battles against angels and demons to uncover the truth about her past. The game is known for its fast-paced, stylish combat and over-the-top visuals.

The first game in the series, Bayonetta, was originally released in 2009 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It received critical acclaim for its engaging gameplay, unique art style and memorable characters. The game’s success led to the development of a sequel, Bayonetta 2, which was released exclusively for the Wii U in 2014.

The Bayonetta series has garnered a loyal fanbase, who appreciate its stylish action, engaging story, and memorable characters. The franchise is known for its innovative gameplay mechanics, such as the “Witch Time” mechanic, which allows players to slow down time and execute powerful attacks. The franchise has also expanded into other media, including manga and novels.

So how exactly does new spin-off title Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon work, and what can fans expect from the slightly quirkier take on the mainline series’ gameplay? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon?

Granted, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon takes a slightly different tack to the mainline instalments, serving more as a prequel companion game to the first Bayonetta game, focusing on Cereza as a young girl, and sporting a striking and distinct storybook-inspired art style all of its own.

The new title also features gameplay not before seen in the Bayonetta series, with players controlling both Cereza and her infernal demon partner, Cheshire, as they explore, engage in combat and solve puzzles to go deeper into the forest to gain the power to save Cereza’s mother.

When can I play it?

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is currently scheduled for release on Friday 17 March. It will be released exclusively for Nintendo’s Switch console, meaning it won’t be playable on any other platform.

Where is the best place to pre-order it?

Physical versions of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon can be pre-ordered from Game.co.uk for £49.99.

Those looking to acquire a digital download version of the game can do so through their Nintendo Switch’s eShop - also for £49.99 - or through Nintendo.co.uk.

Is there a demo version?

Advertisement

