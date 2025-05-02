Genshin Impact Key Art for Version 5.6 | HoYoverse

Here are the best gacha games that you can play online in 2025

Gacha games have continued to dominate the mobile and PC gaming landscape in 2025, combining addictive character collection mechanics with engaging stories, eye-catching visuals, and often surprisingly deep combat systems. Whether you're a long-time fan of the genre or new to the world of gacha, this year’s line-up offers a wide variety of gameplay experiences across action RPGs, idle games, and tactical shooters.

With developers pushing the boundaries of what gacha titles can achieve, both technically and narratively, many games are blurring the lines between console-quality titles and mobile convenience. From open-world adventures to sci-fi battles and idle strategy titles, the best gacha games in 2025 are more varied and polished than ever before.

Below, we highlight five of the best gacha games you should be playing in 2025, featuring titles that are already popular and others that are on track to become genre-defining.

Genshin Impact

Still going strong, Genshin Impact remains one of the most polished and expansive gacha games available. Developed by HoYoverse, this free-to-play open-world action RPG continues to evolve with new regions, characters, and lore-driven events.

With the Version 5.4 update introducing new story arcs and a major gameplay overhaul, Genshin Impact feels fresher than ever. The elemental combat system rewards experimentation, and the consistent quality of art design and voice acting keeps players immersed. For those seeking a high-quality experience with frequent updates, Genshin is a safe bet.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

For fans of sci-fi and third-person shooters, Goddess of Victory Nikke stands out as one of the most visually distinct gacha games in recent years. Players command a squad of anime-inspired warriors in a post-apocalyptic setting where humanity battles against robotic invaders.

What sets Nikke apart is its emotional storytelling, which adds surprising depth to what could otherwise be a purely fan-service-driven title. Combine this with tactical gameplay and a visually stunning presentation, and Nikke earns its place among the genre’s best.

Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse’s latest release, Zenless Zone Zero, delivers fast-paced combat in a stylish, futuristic urban setting. With a focus on tight action mechanics and a unique narrative delivery system, this game has quickly developed a passionate fanbase.

The dynamic camera angles and combo-based combat offer a different flavour to the slower-paced Genshin Impact, while maintaining the same high production values. If you enjoy sleek aesthetics and energetic gameplay, ZZZ is a must-try.

Wuthering Waves

One of the biggest breakout gacha games of 2025, Wuthering Waves features a deep, lore-heavy world and one of the most fluid combat systems in the genre. The game puts exploration and vertical movement at the forefront, with players traversing massive landscapes as they uncover post-apocalyptic mysteries.

While the launch had some performance hiccups, the developers have been quick to respond, and the community has praised its ambitious design and combat depth.

AFK Arena

Sometimes, less is more. AFK Arena continues to be a top-tier choice for players looking for a more relaxed gacha experience. This idle RPG offers auto-battle mechanics and generous rewards, making it ideal for busy gamers who still want to enjoy character collection and team-building.

With frequent updates and collaborations, AFK Arena maintains its relevance while offering a lower time commitment.