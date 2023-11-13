Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready to take a trip down memory lane to the gaming heydays of 1996, as Super Mario RPG makes a 2023 comeback.

An eagerly anticipated remake of the game is on the horizon, one which aims to keep the enduring legacy of the original game intact while introducing players to exciting upgrades and features.

From improved graphics to a reimagined soundtrack and innovative gameplay enhancements, it's time to rediscover the enchantment of Mario's RPG odyssey.

But what exactly is new in the reimagined version of this 90s RPG classic, and what can players expect come the game's release date? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Super Mario RPG?

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is a role-playing video game developed by Square (now Square Enix) and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES).

It was released in 1996 in Japan and North America and in 1997 in Europe, and is a unique collaboration between Nintendo and Square, blending the gameplay and characters of the Super Mario series with the role-playing game elements commonly found in Square Enix's Final Fantasy series.

In Super Mario RPG, players control Mario as he embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of the evil Smithy Gang. Along the way, Mario is joined by various companions, each of whom has unique abilities and skills.

The game features turn-based battles and a humorous and engaging storyline, and was praised for its innovative gameplay, charming characters and well-crafted story. It has since gained a dedicated fanbase and is considered a classic in the RPG genre.

What's new in the 2023 version?

Nintendo announced the upcoming release of a Super Mario RPG remake for the Nintendo Switch in June 2023. Development has been undertaken by ArtePiazza, a studio with a track record of contributing to several titles in Square Enix's Dragon Quest series.

Perhaps the most obvious improvements over the original come in the form of the audio and graphics. The revamped version boasts full 3D graphics, and offers players the choice between the original musical score and a newly reimagined soundtrack by composer Yoko Shimomura.

One of the notable aspects of the original game was its use of timed button presses - known as "action commands" - during battles, to enhance attacks and defences, adding an action element to the traditional RPG mechanics.

The remake expands on this allowing players to deal damage to all enemies by executing perfect action commands, and a new feature called "triple moves" becomes available after building up a gauge through successful action commands.

Players will also find an easier difficulty setting, a dedicated sound player for listening to the game's soundtrack, a bestiary for examining encountered enemies, and the opportunity to engage in post-game boss rematches.

When can I play it?

Super Mario RPG will be released for Nintendo Switch consoles on Friday 17 November. It is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, meaning it is not playable on any other platform.

Where's the best place to pre-order it?

