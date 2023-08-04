The Venn diagram of choral music and puzzle fans has overlapped and given us Byrdle

Over a year on from the initial boom of Wordle - the online brainteaser which lies somewhere between a crossword and a sudoku puzzle - new clones and variations of the game continue to be created.

But by-and-large, those have been pop-music based quizzes. What's out there to keep the more classically minded music fan entertained on the loo?

Step in Byrdle, which since January 2022 has been serving up word-based conundrums with a classical music twist. But how exactly does the game work, and where can you play it?

What is Byrdle?

Byrdle is played in much the same way as Wordle; anyone who knows the game Mastermind, which employs the use of coloured pegs, will instantly be familiar with the premise of Byrdle.

The objective of the game is to guess the secret word in seven tries, using a series of hints to figure it out. If any of your letters is highlighted as green, that means that you’ve got the right letter in the right place.

If any of the letters is highlighted as yellow, that means that that letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong place. Finally, if any of your letters is highlighted as grey, it means that that letter isn’t included anywhere in the secret word.

The big twist here is that all of the solutions in Byrdle refer in some way to choral music, that is, music that is performed by a choir or a group of singers. Previous editions have featured proper nouns (such as 'Handel'), plurals and musical terms like 'melody' or 'singer'.

If you're finding yourself struggling to define a particular term, you can check back on this Twitter thread of all the game's previous answers, which also includes an explanation of each day's solution.

The game first went live on 12 January 2022, and the game's creators claim that within just three weeks, it was being played by more than 50,000 people daily, thanks to media coverage from places like Classic FM and the New York Post.

How can I play it?

The game is available to play at byrdle.net. It can be played on both desktop and mobile - essentially any device that supports a web browser - and is free to play.