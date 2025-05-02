Clair Obscur Expedition 33 screenshot | Kepler Interactive

Here is our review for Clair Obscur Expedition 33

In a year teeming with high-profile RPG releases, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has emerged as an unexpected triumph. Developed by the French indie studio Sandfall Interactive, comprising of many former Ubisoft developers, this debut title has captivated both critics and gamers alike. Within just three days of its release on 24 April 2025, the game sold over one million copies and secured a remarkable 92% rating on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game of the year so far. But do we think of it?

Clair Obscur Review: A Distinctly French Fantasy

Set in the hauntingly beautiful city of Lumière, inspired by France's Belle Époque era, the game introduces players to a world where the enigmatic Paintress annually erases individuals above a certain age through a ritual known as "Gommage." This unique premise sets the stage for a narrative that delves into themes of mortality, resistance, and hope. The game's art direction, which is powered by Unreal Engine 5, delivers painterly visuals that are both captivating and evocative. It’s some of the most gorgeous visuals that you can get on PS5 and Xbox Series X right now, and it even looked fantastic on my Xbox Series S.

Innovative Combat Mechanics

Expedition 33 revitalises turn-based combat by integrating real-time elements such as dodging and parrying. Players can equip characters with "Pictos" for passive buffs and "Luminas" for powerful abilities, allowing for deep customisation and strategic depth. This hybrid system offers a fresh take on traditional RPG battles, encouraging players to experiment with various combinations to overcome foes. There have been some stellar turn-based games released in the past few years like Sea of Stars, Metaphor, Octopath Traveler 2 et al, but Clair Obscur is a very different offering.

Rich Narrative and Characters

The story follows Gustave and his team as they embark on a perilous journey to confront the Paintress. Each character brings a unique perspective to the storytelling, and their interactions add emotional weight to the overall narrative. The inclusion of whimsical creatures called Gestrals adds levity, balancing the game's darker themes, and it kept me hooked for hours on end.

Critical Acclaim and Reception

Since its release, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has garnered widespread acclaim. As mentioned it has already achieved a 92% score on Metacritic and became the highest-rated game of the year thus far. The game's success is further underscored by its impressive sales figures, with over one million copies sold within three days.

Our Verdict: 9/10

For Fans Of

If you enjoyed any of the following games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is likely to resonate with you:

Octopath Traveler II – for its turn-based combat and layered storytelling

– for its turn-based combat and layered storytelling Persona 5 Royal – for its character-driven narrative and visual flair

– for its character-driven narrative and visual flair Final Fantasy X – for its blend of emotion, world-building, and classic RPG structure

– for its blend of emotion, world-building, and classic RPG structure NieR: Automata – for its philosophical themes and gameplay experimentation

– for its philosophical themes and gameplay experimentation Bravely Default II – for its customisable combat systems and strategic depth