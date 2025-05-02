Xbox Series X Price Increase: Microsoft ups cost of flagship console

Xbox Series X console | Microsoft

Here is everything you need to know about the Xbox Series X/S price increase

Microsoft has announced a global price increase for its Xbox Series X console, citing rising production costs and economic pressures. In the UK, the 1TB Xbox Series X now retails at £499.99, up £20 from its previous price. The more premium 2TB Galaxy Black edition has seen a £40 increase, bringing its price to £589.99.

Xbox Series X and S Price Now UK and US

The Xbox Series S has also experienced a price hike, with the 512GB model now priced at £299.99, a £50 increase. These adjustments are part of a broader global trend, with similar increases observed in Europe, the US, and Australia. In the US, for instance, the Series X has risen by $100 to $599.99.

Why does the Xbox cost more now?

Microsoft attributes these changes to "market conditions and the rising cost of development." Analysts also point to the impact of US-imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, which have disrupted global supply chains and increased manufacturing costs.

Do Xbox games cost more now?

In addition to hardware, Microsoft has announced that some new first-party Xbox games will be priced at $79.99 in the US, up from the previous $69.99. While UK pricing hasn't been specified, similar increases are anticipated. Accessories like wireless controllers and headsets are also expected to see slight price adjustments, though Xbox Game Pass subscription prices will remain unchanged for now.

These price hikes come amid a challenging economic landscape, with inflation and trade policies affecting consumer spending. Despite a reported 6% decline in Xbox hardware sales in the previous quarter, Microsoft's gaming division continues to grow, bolstered by popular titles like Call of Duty and Minecraft.

For UK gamers, the increased prices may prompt consideration of purchasing before further hikes or awaiting potential discounts during sales events. As the gaming industry navigates these economic challenges, consumers will need to weigh the value of new hardware and software against the rising costs, especially with the Nintendo Switch 2 set to come out in a few months.