UK pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have sold out across major retailers, just weeks ahead of the console’s official launch on June 5.

Following intense demand and limited availability, restocks at Amazon, Game, Argos, Very, and other outlets were snapped up within hours, in some cases, minutes.

Retailers are struggling to keep up with interest. As of Thursday, April 24, Amazon and The Game Collection confirmed their latest restocks have sold out. Earlier stock drops at Game, ShopTo, and Argos also vanished quickly. The My Nintendo Store, which had offered early access to select Switch Online members, is also currently sold out.

Nintendo has acknowledged the demand, saying: “We have made the proactive decision to move some of our processes offline to protect our colleagues, partners, suppliers and our business.” Customers are advised to register interest and keep checking for updates, as the company said fresh stock is expected to arrive regularly.

Pre-order chaos has not been limited to the UK. In the US, eager buyers reported widespread frustration as major sites like Best Buy and Walmart crashed or stalled during checkout. One Reddit user wrote: “Waited in line at Best Buy for an hour and forty minutes (after the thirty-minute delay on going live). Nothing. I gave up and tried Walmart. Placed my order instantly.”

Another added: “I don’t understand why Best Buy’s system is so s***. It’s always awful. Why don’t they fix it?”

Nintendo has not confirmed when the next UK restocks will occur, but fans are urged to stay alert.

Current UK retailer status (as of April 24):

Amazon: Restock sold out

The Game Collection: Restock sold out

Game: Restock sold out

My Nintendo Store: Sold out

Argos, Very, EE, Smyths, John Lewis, HMV, JD Williams: Sold out

Currys: In-store only

Very: Possible restock soon