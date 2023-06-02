The issue is dogging console users, who have been unable to enjoy their early access periods

Diablo IV is almost here, with players soon able to set out on a grim and dark journey once more through the gloomy fantasy world of Sanctuary, more than 10 years since the initial release of Diablo III in 2012.

Though the game's 'official' release date doesn't fall until Tuesday 6 June, players who are particularly eager to play the game can pre-order either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions to receive four days' early access, which will allow you to start playing Diablo IV from today - Friday 2 June.

That's all well and good of course - standard practise in today's video game business landscape - but at the time of writing, there have been multiple reports from console that they're being met with a fairly common error that reads "Unable to find a valid license for Diablo IV (Code 315306)".

These reports are coming from people who legitimately bought a valid version of the game - and paid extra for the chance to gain early access - which indicates a problem between the PlayStation and Xbox platforms and Blizzard's servers.

The issue seems to be more widespread on PS5 - Xbox users appear to be more satisfied with Microsoft - but reports have been coming in from both sides.

Has Blizzard acknowledged the problem?

Blizzard has acknowledged the problem in this forum post and through its community manager, though it hasn't really offered any solution to the problem beyond "the team is looking into this."

"We are seeing reports regarding PlayStation users experiencing Invalid License errors," says the post. "The team is looking into this right now and will update once we have more information."

A further post adds that Blizzard and its partners have "done some work to help mitigate this issue," but the team is still asking for players to provide "as much detail as possible" when reporting the issue "as we continue to work on this with our partners."

How can I fix the problem?

At the time of writing, there does not seem to be a fix for the issue.

Some have suggested reinstalling the 80GB game and similar drastic moves, but this is unlikely to solve the issue, which appears to be some sort of conflict between the PlayStation and Xbox platforms and Blizzard's servers. But you can take a little assurance in the fact the issue is widespread, so you are not alone.

Some Diablo players have expressed worry at another possible instance of "Error 37", the old error code that perpetually stymied Diablo III at launch in 2012. That infamous issue was caused by overwhelming demand and a high volume of players attempting to log in simultaneously.