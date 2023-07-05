When it was released in 2022, Elden Ring quickly became one of the year's most beloved video gaming experiences.

Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki - known for his work on the Dark Souls series - with world building contributions from acclaimed fantasy writer George R.R. Martin, it became another staple in FromSoftware's critically acclaimed catalogue of action RPG games.

Players assumed the role of a customisable protagonist embarking on a grand quest to restore the shattered Elden Ring and ascend as the new Elden Lord, and the game garnered widespread praise for its expansive open-world design, intricate gameplay systems and captivating setting.

Elden Ring secured numerous Game of the Year awards and achieved impressive commercial success, surpassing 20 million copies sold within a year of its release.

In February, fans wanting even more from the game were delighted to hear news of a DLC expansion titled Shadow of the Erdtree, set to introduce new content, extending the game's immersive world and providing players with fresh challenges and experiences to delve into.

But things have since been quiet on the information front since the story expansion's announcement, and considering the substantial size of the base game, fans have high expectations for an expansive and content-rich expansion.

So what exactly can we expect from Shadow of the Erdtree? And, perhaps most importantly, when will it be released? Here is everything you need to know about it.

(Image: FromSoftware)

What is Shadow of the Erdtree?

Despite the captivating promotional image accompanying its announcement, limited information has been revealed about Shadow of the Erdtree thus far. What we do know is that the new DLC expansion will be single-player focused (as opposed to the free Coliseum update, which added content to Elden's Rings multiplayer modes).

Development on the DLC for Elden Ring commenced shortly after the launch of the base game, leading to some confusion among media outlets who initially speculated that the expansion was an entirely separate project.

That's about all we officially know for now, but information gleaned by leakers and data miners (those who trawl through the game's code for hints and clues about upcoming content additions) may have shed some early ligh on what to expect from the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Renowned leaker Sekirodubi recently discovered clues within the code of one of Elden Ring's patches hinting at potential forthcoming content. They found references to new items and hairstyles, but the most exciting revelation is the possibility of encountering up to 30 new bosses within the game.

The committed data miner also came across mentions of 16 characters referred to as "Someone Yet Unseen," suggesting the introduction of new NPC or enemy encounters.

According to a Eurogamer report, fellow data miner Lance McDonald uncovered details regarding cut content and unused material from Elden Ring which involved exploring the dreams of certain NPCs. While these elements were omitted from the main game, there is speculation that they may be preserved for future DLC.

The cut content McDonald found features an NPC named Monk Jiko, who tasks the player character, the Tarnished, with obtaining an item called Dream Mist.

To acquire this elusive substance, players need to venture into the depths of the NPC's dreams, a concept which would enable players to confront and battle literal nightmares in addition to the other terrifying adversaries lurking in the vast expanse of the Lands Between.

When can I play it?

While a specific release date has not been confirmed, it is expected that the DLC will be released after FromSoftware's upcoming title, the next instalment in the Armored Core series, which is slated for release on 25 August.

Some have speculated that it might not be until around April 2024 until we see the expansion, while others think it might be even later than that, coming at the end of next year. We'll update this article as and when more official information is made available.