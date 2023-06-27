Here are some tips and practical strategies that can help you stretch your gaming budget further

Gaming is an exciting hobby that can sometimes put a strain on your wallet. However, with the right approach, you can enjoy your gaming adventures without breaking the bank.

From exploring subscription services to embracing the second-hand market and indie gems, there are numerous ways to save money while still indulging in your favourite pastime.

We've put together some tips and practical strategies that can help you stretch your gaming budget further and discover new gaming experiences without sacrificing quality.

Utilise game subscription services

Subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now, and EA Play offer access to a library of games for a monthly fee. These services often include new releases and popular titles, providing a cost-effective way to play a wide range of games without purchasing them individually.

These services - and others like PlayStation Plus and Amazon Prime Gaming - can also sometimes offer free games as part of promotional events or giveaways. These games are usually a mix of well-known titles and indie gems, and can often be downloaded and played as long as you maintain an active subscription.

(Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Arguably, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass leads the way in terms of subscription services, with over 100 titles available on the platform at any given time, plus a guarantee that all of its big, first-party games will be added on day of release. You will be limited to playing games on Xbox and PC, but games can also be played on compatible mobile devices through cloud gaming.

Microsoft did unfortunately announce that the monthly cost of a Game Pass subscription will be going up in July to £8.99 (£12.99 for the "Ultimate" package which comes with extra perks), but it's still a great value-for-money deal for cash-strapped gamers.

PlayStation Plus is the equivalent on the Sony side of things, though it doesn't boast quite the same impressive library. You'll also need to be subscribed to at least the "Extra" tier, which costs £10.99.

Look out for 'free' games

Sometimes, game publishers organise limited-time events or trials where specific games or expansions are available to play for free. These events may last for a weekend or a few days and can provide a taste of the full game. Xbox again does this with its "Free Play Days", which allow full, free access to a game, typically over the course of a weekend.

EA Play often grants access to 10-hour trials of new games on its subscription service, which allow you to experience the full game capped at a time limit. It's conceivable that you might even be able to "finish" said games in 10-hours or over a weekend.

Some developers also offer alpha or beta versions of their games for free, allowing you to try out early builds and provide feedback. These games might not have quite the level of polish as their "complete", market-ready versions, but they're a fun way to check out new experiences ahead of release, and can provide invaluable feedback to the developer.

Pre-loved video games for sale in a CeX store (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Explore the second-hand market

Check out local game retailers, online marketplaces like Amazon and auction websites like eBay (though be sure to check the seller's reputation and reviews) for second-hand copies of games. Physical copies of games tend to be cheaper when purchased used, especially for older titles or consoles.

There's also a bonus, ecological upside to shopping second-hand: helping to reduce the demand for new game production, saving resources and reducing waste as fewer new copies need to be manufactured, reducing the associated environmental impacts.

Just make sure to verify the condition of the game and ensure it works properly before purchasing.

Consider indie games and older titles

Most entertainment mediums try to thrust your focus on the newest releases. But in an industry as forward thinking as the gaming industry, which is always looking ahead to the next technological milestone and the shiniest graphics, it can be even more tempting to think that the most worthy games are those that came out in the last six months or so.

But that is not always the case, and some of the best games remain timeless classics that were released years ago. The good news for gamers looking to save a few pounds is, games that have been out for some time often see price drops, and you can find older titles at reduced prices in physical game stores, online marketplaces or through digital distribution platforms.

In terms of indie games, developed by independent studios or individuals, they often offer unique and innovative gaming experiences, and tend to have lower price points compared to big-budget AAA titles. They cover a wide range of genres and styles, providing a diverse selection of gaming experiences.

Keep an eye out for bundle offers and sales that feature indie games or older titles. Platforms like Humble Bundle, Fanatical, and GOG frequently offer discounted bundles or sales where you can get multiple games for a fraction of their original price.

Join gaming communities

Engaging with gaming communities and forums to stay informed about upcoming sales, promotions, and free game opportunities., with members often sharing information about discounts or free games they come across, helping you save money on your gaming purchases.

Many enthusiasts enjoy sharing their favourite indie games and older titles, often highlighting those with unique gameplay mechanics, captivating storytelling, or impressive art styles. Exploring these recommendations can lead you to high-quality, enjoyable games that may have flown under the radar.