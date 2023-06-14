One of the games that's sticking firmly in the minds of many fans who have ingested hours upon hours of new game footage is Star Wars Outlaws, a brand new original story set in the galaxy far, far away.

It's the first Star Wars game to peek its head above the parapet after EA's exclusive contract came to an end (although they will still produce games after the success of this year's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor), and comes from Ubisoft, a publisher and developer famous for its open world experiences.

So just what can we expect from Outlaws? When in the timeline of the massive sci-fi saga is it set, and what will go down in the next Star Wars adventure? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws is being touted by Ubisoft as the franchise's "first-ever open world Star Wars game" (though Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order from earlier in 2023 certainly had open world elements, you could argue having separate areas gated by hidden loading screens meant it wasn't a true open world experience).

The events of Outlaws take place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and the game allows players to embark on a journey through a diverse array of planets, both familiar and uncharted.

You'll take on the role of Kay Vess, a daring rogue in search of liberty and the opportunity to forge a fresh path, accompanied by her steadfast partner, the dog-like (and frankly adorable), Nix.

As a Han Solo-esque outlaw, you'll engage in thrilling battles (both on terra firma and in deep space) while using your wits and cunning to thieve objects and artefacts desired by the various factions you choose to sell your allegiance to.

You'll have to use clever strategies in missions that appear to be open-ended in how you approach them (whether it's unleashing your blaster, employing stealth and gadgets or seizing opportune moments to divert enemies) to outmanoeuvre the galaxy's notorious criminal organisations as you join the ranks of the galaxy's most sought-after individuals.

Of course, no Star Wars game is complete without its wide array of locations, and Outlaws will take you to many vibrant planets adorned with lively cities and bustling cantinas, alongside expansive outdoor landscapes you'll be able to explore on your lightning-fast speeder.

That exploration likely won't come without its hiccups though, and each planet holds a wealth of adventures, challenges and alluring treasures for you to discover.

When can I play it?

Star Wars Outlaws is currently slated for a 2024 release. The exact date for when it might be released has not yet been confirmed by Ubisoft, but we'll update this article as and when we know more information.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, players on the older, last-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) won't be able to enjoy this one without upgrading to their newer, more powerful counterparts.

Can I pre-order Star Wars Outlaws?

Despite the game not having a locked- in release date beyond 2024 (which itself is subject to change), pre-orders for Star Wars Outlaws are nonetheless already available.

The best place to pre-order Star Wars Outlaws from is Game.co.uk, which is offering the game for £64.99.

Simply click on the relevant link below to be taken to the platform of your choice: