Halo and Call of Duty eSports legend says HCS World Championship is 'pretty much' his final tournament

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
It has been 14 years since Matthew “Formal” Piper burst onto the eSports scene.

Widely considered to be one of the best console FPS players of all-time, Formal first forged a career in Halo, winning his first event in 2011, playing Halo Reach for the team Dynasty.

Ironically, he went on to forge a dynasty of his own, switching to Call of Duty in 2013 and joining an iconic OpTic Gaming roster with Scump, Crimsix and Karma the following year, a squad that became one of the most successful in eSports history.

Over the course of his gaming career, Formal won 23 major tournaments in Call of Duty, including an X-Games gold medal in 2015 and the world championship in 2017.

Matthew "Formal" Piper says this weekend's Halo World Championships could be his final event as a professional gamer.placeholder image
Matthew "Formal" Piper says this weekend's Halo World Championships could be his final event as a professional gamer. | OpTic Gaming

Switching back to Halo in 2021, he has won a further 17 tournaments in Microsoft’s flagship franchise, earning an estimated $1.3m (£976,000) through competitive gaming.

Ahead of this weekend’s Halo World Championship, Formal - now 31 years old - admitted this event might be his last as a professional player.

He said: “Truthfully, I’ve kind of come to terms with [the fact] that this is probably my last event.

“Whether that means I’m going to flip a switch and not be competitive anymore, that’s probably not true.

“Do I want to compete in Call of Duty [again]? Probably not, I don’t want to start over again at 31 and tarnish any legacy that I had there.”

For what is likely his final event, Formal is once again representing OpTic Gaming alongside teammates Bound, Lqgend and Renegade - a team considered to be among the favourites to win the tournament.

Related topics:Microsoft
