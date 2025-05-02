Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fortnite’s servers have been taken offline by developers ahead of a Star Wars-themed season update.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current season came to an end as downtime began this morning (Friday, May 2), which also marks the start of Season 3. Based on previous updates, servers are expected to be back online between 10am-12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galactic Battle will be Fortnite’s second full Disney collaboration season, following a previous Marvel-themed release. While many major Star Wars characters have already appeared in the game - including Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren — the upcoming season will introduce new faces.

Players can expect to see Emperor Palpatine, Jar Jar Binks, Poe Dameron, General Grievous, Captain Phasma and Mace Windu added to the roster. Rumours also suggest customisable Mandalorian armour and possibly even custom lightsabers.

Beyond character skins, Season 3 will bring themed gameplay elements, including X-Wings and TIE Fighters, lootable Sandcrawlers, and a Mos Eisley point of interest. The season will be structured like a Star Wars series, with chapter-style episodes that could feature Star Destroyer attacks and possibly even the Death Star itself.