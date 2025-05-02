Is Fortnite down? When will servers be back up as Star Wars-themed season update arrives
Fortnite is preparing to launch its next Star Wars-themed season, Galactic Battle, bringing in more characters from the franchise as Chapter 6, Season 2 comes to a close.
The current season came to an end as downtime began this morning (Friday, May 2), which also marks the start of Season 3. Based on previous updates, servers are expected to be back online between 10am-12pm.
Galactic Battle will be Fortnite’s second full Disney collaboration season, following a previous Marvel-themed release. While many major Star Wars characters have already appeared in the game - including Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Darth Maul, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren — the upcoming season will introduce new faces.
Players can expect to see Emperor Palpatine, Jar Jar Binks, Poe Dameron, General Grievous, Captain Phasma and Mace Windu added to the roster. Rumours also suggest customisable Mandalorian armour and possibly even custom lightsabers.
Beyond character skins, Season 3 will bring themed gameplay elements, including X-Wings and TIE Fighters, lootable Sandcrawlers, and a Mos Eisley point of interest. The season will be structured like a Star Wars series, with chapter-style episodes that could feature Star Destroyer attacks and possibly even the Death Star itself.
