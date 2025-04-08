Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fortnite servers are in downtime to prepare for a huge new update to the game.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players are currently unable to login and play the hit Epic Games title, with the developer previously announcing that the new v34.30 update will be released on Tuesday, April 8.

In a tweet announcing that downtime was beginning, creators told player: “Downtime for v34.30 begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.” This meant that server downtime began at 9am on Tuesday, April 8 for UK-based players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Epic Games’ current status page says: “Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.”

It is unknown when the server will be back online

What is in Fortnite v34.40 update?

One of the biggest additions to the game coming up in the new update is pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who joins as the Fortnite Festival Season 8 Icon.

Epic Games said in a preview of the update: "Global superstar and two-time GRAMMY winner Sabrina Carpenter brings her eccentric brand of pop to Fortnite Festival Season 8. Unlock her “Juno” and “Nonsense” Jam Tracks in the Season 8 Music Pass and find more of her tracks in the Shop! That’s that Season 8 Icon, Sabrina: there’ll be a Sabrina Carpenter Outfit in both the Music Pass and Shop."

You can find out more about Sabrina Carpenter’s collaboration on the Fortnite website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabrina isn’t the only treat for players in the near feature. Reports suggest that in the v34.40 update, there will be new maps and items to join Ballistic mode with. Additionally, there will also be general bug fixes and patches.

Other major collaborations are also expected to be announced soon, with leaks suggesting an Adventure Time update and a new Star Wars season.