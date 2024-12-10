Fortnite has been forced to pay hundreds of thousands of players a refund - and you may be eligible for a payout.

The US Federal Trade Commission ordered Fortnite developer Epic Games on Monday (8 December) to pay more than $72million dollars in refunds to 629,344 players. Fortnite is compensating players in the US who were charged for unwanted purchases made over a five-year period.

The payout comes after Epic Games settled with the FTC in 2022 when the agency ruled that the Battle Royale game tricked players into making accidental purchases. Then, the US consumer watchdog found that Epic was unlawfully charging players for unwanted items and letting children make purchases without their parents’ permission.

Fortnite’s deal with the FTC now requires the game to explicitly ask for player consent before charging users for in-game purchases. The FTC is now starting to send payments to everyone who filed a claim October 8, 2024, and is reviewing claims filed after that date.

Can you still claim a refund?

There is still time to apply for a refund with the FTC. To apply for this payout, you must meet one of the following conditions:

You were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges

Only people aged 18 and above are allowed to file a claim, so if you’re not 18 yet, you should ask a parent or guardian to do this for you. The FTC has set up a special Fortnite Refunds webpage, giving all the necessary details for players who want to claim their compensation, with a link to the application form. Eligible players have until January 10, 2025, to claim their refunds, so make sure you apply before that date.