The couple had been together for nine years and reportedly started dating in 2015.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine years after they reportedly first started dating, Squid Games star Jung Ho Yeon now known as Hoyeon and Lee Dong Hwi have broken up. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2016, Actress Hoyeon’s agency confirmed the pair have broken up in a statement to Koreaboo, the statement read: “It is correct that Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi have broken up. They have decided to go back to being good colleagues.”

Who is Hoyeon?

Actress Hoyeon is best known for appearing in the Netflix hit Squid Games. She had reportedly never acted before landing the role and was previously a model. Hoyeon also appeared in the Apple TV+ drama Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squid Games actress Hoyeon and K drama star Lee Dong Hwi in shock split after nine years together. Hoyeon attends the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Darren Arthur/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival | Darren Arthur/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

British GQ reported in 2023 that “Hoyeon had been cast in a crucial supporting role and would be shooting her first-ever scenes in English, a language she was still mastering.” She also told the publication that “Last year was the most glorious year of my life. At the same time, physically and mentally, it was the hardest time of my life.”

Hoyeon has 17.7 million followers on her Instagram and last posted on the platform a day ago when she thanked Lancome for a ‘special gift.’ Although she is now known predominantly as an actress, she is also still a renowned model and when she made her modelling debut in 2016, she landed a contract with Louis Vuitton. She has since been named as the brand’s Global ambassador.

Who is Lee Dong Hwi?

Lee Dong Hwi is best known as a South Korean actor and singer. He was in the critically acclaimed TV series Reply 1988 and also appeared in the movie Extreme Job, which was the second highest-grossing South Korean film in history.