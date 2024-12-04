Daddy Yankee took to his Instagram to reveal that his wife Mireddys González has asked for a divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The Puerto Rican artist Daddy Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, shared the news that he and his wife Mireddys González are divorcing in a statement posted in Spanish on his Instagram stories.

In a statement translated by Billboard, Daddy Yankee said: “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys.”

Daddy Yankee also said: “This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process.” He also said that “It is time to accept and continue. Protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years. I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many.”

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González are parents to two children, daughter Jesaaelys and son Jerem. Daddy Yankee also has another daughter, Yamilet, from a previous relationship.

In December 2023, Daddy Yankee revealed that he was retiring to devote his life to Christianity and told fans the news at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan during the final show of his La Meta tour on his native island. He posted a video on Instagram in Spanish where he said: "My people, this is the most important day of my life. I want to share it ... because living a life of success is not the same as living a life of purpose,"

He also revealed that although he was successful in the music industry, it was only when he began focusing on his faith that a void in his life became filled and said: “This is why tonight I acknowledge that Jesus lives for me — and I will live for him.” Daddy Yankee added that "all of the tools that I have within my power – like music, social media, my platform, the mic, everything that God gave me is now for him."