Fortnite players are currently unable to log in or play due to scheduled server maintenance.

The maintenance was expected to last until at least 10am GMT, giving fans time to download and install update 34.10. The update introduces new crossover items, weapons, and more.

Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite update 34.10 will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android on March 11. The update brings new content, including crossover skins, items, and Mythic weapons.

But players won’t be able to access the new content until the maintenance is complete. The servers were taken offline at 8am, with matchmaking disabled shortly before. But 10am has come and gone, with players still unable to log into the game.

Epic Games announced the downtime on X, with a post that said: “Fight back against the Big Bad Wolf! Downtime for v34.10 begins at 4 AM ET with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.”

According to reports, matchmaking was taken offline at 7.30am.

Epic hasn’t specified exactly when the servers will be back, but maintenance typically lasts between two and three hours.