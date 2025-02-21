Fortnite down: When will servers be back online for chapter six, season two?

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

21st Feb 2025, 11:26am

Fortnite’s servers have been taken down ahead of the launch of a new season.

The battle royale game, which allows you to don the skins of characters such as Spider-Man, Master Chief and many more, has been taken offline for server maintenance, meaning the game cannot be played at the time of publication.

While servers are down, players can download and install update 34.00, which contains all the content for chapter six, season two. Included in this will be the new battle pass, with skins for new characters Cassidy Quinn, Valentina, Big Dill and Sub-Zero - the latter being from the Mortal Kombat series of games.

The game was expected to be offline until 10am today (February 21) - but that time has passed and the game still cannot be accessed.

Fortnite players are stuck in the loading screen while server maintenance is ongoing.Fortnite players are stuck in the loading screen while server maintenance is ongoing.
Fortnite players are stuck in the loading screen while server maintenance is ongoing. | AFP via Getty Images

Fans also have not been given any information about when the game could be back online - a frustrating time for many given that this week is the half-term holidays.

The latest post from @FortniteStatus on X was 14 hours ago, when developers said: “Downtime for v34.00 begins at 2am ET, with matchmaking ending shortly beforehand.”

A developer update was put online a few hours ago, explaining the format of the new season and the new map locations of Crime City, Outlaw Oasis, Shiny Shafts and Lonewolf Lair.

