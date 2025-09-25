Forza Horizon 6 announced - is there a release date and will it be on PlayStation?

The next chapter in Microsoft’s flagship racing series has officially been announced.

In 2026, fans of the Forza racing games will be taken on a drift-tacular trip to Japan in Forza Horizon 6, with the studio announcing their new game last night (September 24).

The news slipped out early through an Instagram post that went live ahead of today’s Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast.

The short teaser confirmed both the setting and the release window - although an exact release date has not yet been given.

A post on social media said: “The Horizon Festival is heading to Japan. Coming 2026. Wishlist now.”

Logos in the teaser confirm Forza Horizon 6 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title and, as expected, a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass.

The reveal isn’t exactly a surprise, after Microsoft’s gaming chief Phil Spencer had already pointed to a new Forza game in 2026. With the Forza Motorsport team thinned by recent layoffs, most signs pointed to a fresh Horizon entry instead.

Fans have also been anticipating Japan as the next location. Last month, car import company Cult and Classic, which is tied to the series, teased the setting on social media by claiming that their cars were being digitally scanned for the upcoming game.

It is unknown whether there are plans to release the game on PlayStation; both Sony and Microsoft have started sharing their titles, with Forza Horizon 5 added to the PS Store earlier this year, with the God of War franchise heading in the other direction.

Typically, these games are still being released exclusively on their ‘home’ consoles to begin with, before going cross-platform a year or two down the line.