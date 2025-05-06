The Xbox Game Pass logo | Microsoft

Here is everything you need to know about Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s all-you-can-play gaming subscription service, offering access to a vast and ever-evolving library of high-quality games across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and cloud-enabled devices. Dubbed the “Netflix for games,” it provides a cost-effective way to explore hundreds of titles, from blockbuster franchises to indie gems, all for a monthly fee.

How Does Xbox Game Pass Work?

Subscribers can download and play any game in the Game Pass catalogue as long as their membership remains active. The service includes new titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda on the day of release, such as Starfield and Forza Horizon 5, ensuring members are always at the forefront of gaming. Games are regularly added and rotated, keeping the selection fresh and diverse.

Xbox Game Pass Plans in the UK

There are four tiers tailored to different gaming preferences:

Game Pass Standard (£9.99/month): Provides access to hundreds of console games and includes online multiplayer.

Game Pass Ultimate (£14.99/month): Combines all the benefits of the above tiers and adds cloud gaming, allowing play on devices like smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. It also includes exclusive member discounts and in-game perks.

Play Anywhere, Anytime

With Game Pass Ultimate, gaming is no longer confined to consoles or PCs. Cloud gaming enables you to stream games directly to compatible devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, and even smart TVs like LG and Samsung models. This flexibility means you can enjoy titles like Halo Infinite or Minecraft wherever you have a stable internet connection.

Exclusive Perks and Discounts

Members benefit from exclusive deals, including up to 20% off games in the Game Pass library and up to 10% off related add-ons. Additionally, Ultimate subscribers gain access to EA Play, offering a selection of EA’s top titles and early access trials.

Is Xbox Game Pass Worth It?

For gamers who enjoy exploring a wide range of titles without the commitment of purchasing each one, Xbox Game Pass offers exceptional value and is well worth it. Whether you're a casual or more dedicated player, the service provides a cost-effective way to experience the latest and greatest in gaming.