Upcoming Xbox Game Pass Games in May 2025
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat this May 2025, with a diverse array of new titles spanning genres from first-person shooters to indie adventures. Whether you're a fan of high-octane action or narrative-driven experiences, there's something for everyone this month.
Major Releases on Xbox Game Pass in May 2025
DOOM The Dark Ages - 15 May
The iconic franchise returns with a medieval twist. In this prequel to DOOM (2016), players step into the boots of the Doom Slayer in a dark fantasy setting. Expect grounded combat, new melee weapons, and epic battles against demonic foes. Available day one on Xbox Game Pass.
To a T - 28 May
From the creator of Katamari Damacy, Keita Takahashi, comes a whimsical narrative adventure. Follow the story of a teenager perpetually stuck in a T-pose, navigating life in a small town. This unique title blends humour and heartfelt storytelling. Available on Game Pass at launch.
Revenge of the Savage Planet - 8 May
The sequel to "Journey to the Savage Planet" takes players back to a vibrant alien world. Now with co-op multiplayer, explore, survive, and uncover the planet's secrets with a friend. Available on Game Pass from day one.
DREDGE - 6 May
Embark on a fishing adventure with a dark twist. Navigate treacherous waters, uncover hidden mysteries, and manage your catch in this atmospheric indie title. Available on Game Pass at launch.
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - 16 May
Dive into a colourful world filled with puzzles and exploration. Guide Kulebra through Limbo, helping lost souls find peace. This charming indie game offers a heartfelt journey. Available on Game Pass upon release.
Additional Noteworthy Titles
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 1 May
The classic shooter returns, bringing intense campaigns and multiplayer action. Now available on Game Pass.
Anno 1800 - 1 May
Build and manage your empire in the industrial age. Strategic city-building meets economic simulation in this acclaimed title. Available on Game Pass.
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition The Three Kingdoms - 6 May
Experience new campaigns and civilizations in this expansion set during China's Three Kingdoms period. Available on Game Pass.
A tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy version of Arthurian legend. Lead your knights in strategic battles and shape the fate of Avalon. Available on Game Pass.
