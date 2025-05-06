Xbox Game Pass poster for Revenge of the Savage Planet | Microsoft

Here are all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May 2025

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat this May 2025, with a diverse array of new titles spanning genres from first-person shooters to indie adventures. Whether you're a fan of high-octane action or narrative-driven experiences, there's something for everyone this month.

Major Releases on Xbox Game Pass in May 2025

DOOM The Dark Ages - 15 May

The iconic franchise returns with a medieval twist. In this prequel to DOOM (2016), players step into the boots of the Doom Slayer in a dark fantasy setting. Expect grounded combat, new melee weapons, and epic battles against demonic foes. Available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

To a T - 28 May

From the creator of Katamari Damacy, Keita Takahashi, comes a whimsical narrative adventure. Follow the story of a teenager perpetually stuck in a T-pose, navigating life in a small town. This unique title blends humour and heartfelt storytelling. Available on Game Pass at launch.

Revenge of the Savage Planet - 8 May

The sequel to "Journey to the Savage Planet" takes players back to a vibrant alien world. Now with co-op multiplayer, explore, survive, and uncover the planet's secrets with a friend. Available on Game Pass from day one.

DREDGE - 6 May

Embark on a fishing adventure with a dark twist. Navigate treacherous waters, uncover hidden mysteries, and manage your catch in this atmospheric indie title. Available on Game Pass at launch.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo - 16 May

Dive into a colourful world filled with puzzles and exploration. Guide Kulebra through Limbo, helping lost souls find peace. This charming indie game offers a heartfelt journey. Available on Game Pass upon release.

Additional Noteworthy Titles

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - 1 May

The classic shooter returns, bringing intense campaigns and multiplayer action. Now available on Game Pass.

Anno 1800 - 1 May

Build and manage your empire in the industrial age. Strategic city-building meets economic simulation in this acclaimed title. Available on Game Pass.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition The Three Kingdoms - 6 May

Experience new campaigns and civilizations in this expansion set during China's Three Kingdoms period. Available on Game Pass.

A tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy version of Arthurian legend. Lead your knights in strategic battles and shape the fate of Avalon. Available on Game Pass.