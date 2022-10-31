The latest festive Google doodle game, The Great Ghoul Duel, is a spooky sequel to the 2018 Halloween doodle

The Great Ghoul Duel is a reprisal of the 2018 HalloweenGoogle Doodle with new features, and is available to play now. Players from Europe, North and South America, Australia and South East Asia will have access to the doodle through the Google Cloud Platform. The new version of the game features more tricks and power ups, new characters and maps.

The Great Ghoul Duel 2022

What is the Halloween Google Doodle 2022?

This year’s Halloween doodle is The Great Ghoul Duel, a sequel to the 2018 doodle, which was the site’s first-ever multiplayer interactive game doodle. Players from across the world can join in teams of four to compete in the capture-the-flag style game.

The game sees each team compete to collect the most spirit flames and take them back to their base in two minutes. The team with the most spirit flames collected at the end of the game wins.

How do you play Halloween Google Doodle 2022?

To start the game visit the Google homepage and click on the doodle - you will then have the option to play through a tutorial or start the game. You can play live with random players from around the world or host your own game. If you choose to host the game you will be given a link which you can share with your friends so that they can access the game.

Games have two teams of up to four in each, with a maximum number of eight players in total. You can move your character across the map using the arrow keys or your mouse and the aim is to collect spirit flames by touching them.

The Green team steals eight spirit flames from the purple team

You can steal spirit flames from players on the opposite team by connecting with their tail - but they can also steal yours. To bank the flames you have collected, return to your base with them, and then dash out to collect more. By touching a mega flame character you can gain 10 spirit flames.

During the game there will be opportunities to get power ups such as speed boosts, night vision, and magnetism by returning quickly to the base. There are also lots of achievements to unlock over several games.

What achievements can you unlock on The Great Ghoul Duel?

There are 16 achievements to unlock over several plays of the game these include: