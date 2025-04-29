GTA 6: Potential Release Date, Trailer, Rumoured Price, Leaks and more

Poster for Grand Theft Auto 6 | Rockstar Games

Here is everything we know right now about Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated video games in recent history. With over a decade since the release of GTA V, fans are eager for updates on the next instalment. Here's everything we know so far about GTA 6's potential release date, trailer, rumoured price, and leaks.

GTA 6 Potential Release Date

While some rumours suggested a possible delay to 2026, Rockstar has not indicated any changes to the current schedule. However, as with many large-scale game developments, unforeseen delays can occur. Fans are advised to stay tuned for official announcements from the company themselves.

GTA 6 Trailer

The first official trailer for GTA 6 was released on 4 December 2023, ahead of its planned schedule due to leaks. The trailer introduced players to the game's setting in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and showcased the return to Vice City.​

Notably, the trailer revealed two protagonists: Lucia and her male partner, marking the first time a female lead character is featured in the series. The trailer quickly gained traction, amassing over 250 million views on YouTube, reflecting the immense anticipation for the game.

GTA 6 Rumoured Price

While Rockstar Games has not officially announced the pricing for GTA 6, a brief listing by a Swiss retailer indicated a pre-order price of 99 Swiss Francs, approximately $112 USD. This price point is higher than the standard $70 for most next-gen AAA games, leading to speculation about a potential premium pricing strategy.​

Analysts suggest that the game's expansive open world, advanced graphics, and extended development timeline could justify a higher price. However, until an official announcement is made, the final pricing remains speculative.

GTA 6 Leaks

GTA 6 has been subject to several significant leaks during its development. In September 2022, early development footage was leaked online, revealing aspects of gameplay, characters, and the game's setting. This leak was considered one of the most substantial in the gaming industry.​

Additionally, the early release of the first trailer was prompted by leaks, leading Rockstar to publish the official version ahead of schedule. These incidents have heightened the community's eagerness for official information, though Rockstar has remained relatively tight-lipped, likely to maintain anticipation.​