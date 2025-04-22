Fatal Fury City of the Wolves: Characters, Review, Release Date, Boxing, CR7 and more

Poster for the new Fatal Fury game | SBK

Here is everything you need to know about Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

After a 26-year hiatus, SNK's iconic fighting franchise returns with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, launching on 24 April 2025 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. This long-awaited sequel to Garou: Mark of the Wolves brings back the intense 1v1 combat that defined the series, enhanced with modern mechanics and a vibrant cel-shaded art style.

With a roster of 17 fighters at launch, including series veterans like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, as well as newcomers such as Preecha and Vox Reaper, the game offers a diverse lineup for players to master. Notably, City of the Wolves introduces real-life figures into the fray, with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo making a surprising appearance as a playable character, blending his signature football techniques with martial arts moves.

Additionally, the game features the innovative REV system, allowing players to customize their offensive strategies based on energy bar segments, adding a new layer of strategy to the classic fighting formula. With its mix of nostalgia and innovation, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves aims to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers to the series.​

New Fatal Fury Characters: A Blend of Classics and Surprises

The base roster features 17 fighters, combining series veterans with fresh faces. Returning characters include Terry Bogard, Rock Howard, Mai Shiranui, and Kain R. Heinlein. Newcomers like Preecha, Vox Reaper, and the enigmatic DJ Salvatore Ganacci bring unique styles to the arena.

In a surprising twist, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo joins as a playable character, integrating his signature moves into combat. Additionally, crossover DLC introduces Street Fighter icons Ken Masters and Chun-Li, expanding the game's diverse lineup.

Base Roster (17 Characters)

Terry Bogard

Rock Howard

Mai Shiranui

Billy Kane

B. Jenet

Gato

Hotaru Futaba

Tizoc (Griffon Mask)

Kevin Rian

Marco Rodrigues

Kim Dong Hwan

Hokutomaru

Kain R. Heinlein

Preecha (new character)

Vox Reaper (new character)

Cristiano Ronaldo (guest character)

Salvatore Ganacci (guest character)

Season 1 DLC Characters

The first season of downloadable content introduces five additional fighters:​

Andy Bogard (Summer 2025)

Ken Masters (Summer 2025, from Street Fighter)

Joe Higashi (Autumn 2025)

Chun-Li (Winter 2025, from Street Fighter)

Mr. Big (Early 2026)​

Fatal Fury Review: A Nostalgic Revival with Modern Flair

Critics have praised the game's cel-shaded visuals and fluid animations, reminiscent of comic book aesthetics. The combat system, inspired by Garou: Mark of the Wolves, offers depth with the new REV system, allowing strategic energy management.

However, some reviews note shortcomings. Eurogamer describes it as "a masterful sequel... but it carries an ink stain that's hard to ignore," pointing to inconsistent content depth. Push Square comments on its "layered fighting system and vibrant, well-animated characters," yet acknowledges it doesn't surpass contemporaries like Street Fighter 6.

CR7's Digital Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion has sparked both excitement and controversy. While some fans appreciate the novelty, others question the alignment with the game's martial arts roots. His character blends football techniques with combat, offering a unique gameplay experience.

Boxing Meets Gaming: The 'Fatal Fury' Branding of Eubank Jr vs Benn

The upcoming clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn has been branded as "Fatal Fury.” This collaboration between SNK Corporation and Ring Magazine marks a significant crossover event, aligning the release of the new Fatal Fury video game with one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year.

The promotional campaign has been nothing short of cinematic. A high-energy trailer features Eubank Jr and Benn, alongside internet personalities KSI and IShowSpeed, being transported into the digital realm of Fatal Fury. Within this universe, they confront iconic characters like Geese Howard, blending the lines between virtual combat and real-world rivalry. ​

This branding strategy not only pays homage to the legacy of both fighters' fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, but also introduces the sport to a new generation of fans through the lens of gaming culture. The event, set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025, promises to be a spectacle that transcends traditional boxing promotions.

Release Date and Platforms

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is set to launch on April 24th 2025, marking the franchise's first new entry in over two decades. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store .​

Players who pre-order the game will receive a bonus costume for Terry Bogard, inspired by his appearance in Fatal Fury 2 (1992), along with three days of early access. The game will be released exclusively in a "Special Edition" format, which includes the base game and the first season pass.