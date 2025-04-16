Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's long-time partner has sparked fresh speculation that they could finally be getting married.

Georgina Rodriguez, who has been with Ronaldo since 2016, shares two daughters with him - Alana, seven, and Bella, two - and helps raise his other three children. The two have not yet married, despite being together for almost a decade.

But in a recent Instagram post to nearly 66m followers, Rodriguez implied that could soon be about to change. In her photo, she showed off a large ring on her wedding finger, sporting a rectangular, see-through gemstone.

She added the caption: “Keep evil away from us, Amen,” in Arabic - the same phrase she also has tattooed on her.

Despite the ring, the couple are not officially officially married. Ronaldo, 40, has dropped hints before. While accepting an award at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, he said: “It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here.”

He also referred to Georgina as his wife in a “Mr and Mrs” segment on his YouTube channel. On her Netflix series I Am Georgina, the 31-year-old mentioned that her friends often poke fun at the ambiguity of their relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Lighting Legends recently flew out to Spain for the exciting challenge of illuminating the residence of the world famous footballer and, his partner.

She said: “They're always joking about the wedding. 'When is the wedding?' Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me.

“Well, this is not up to me.”

For now, they remain in a long-term relationship but have not officially tied the knot.