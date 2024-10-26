Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Georgina Rodriguez has updated fans after spending four days in hospital with pneumonia.

Although there have recently been rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had secretly married after holidaying in Saint-Tropez, the couple have been more concerned about Georgina’s recent health battle.

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to say: “Finally back home! I spent 4 days at the hospital with pneumonia, I'm better now but still recovering at home with my family. I have to say a big THANK YOU to all the staff members, doctors, nurses and everyone at the hospital... They took care of me so wonderfully and I'm very grateful for that. Thank you all for such a great stay."

Georgina Rodriguez revealed that she had been treated at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh. Whilst she had been in hospital, Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi side, Al-Nassr, had taken part in two matches, the first being a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League and then travelled to Dubai for the match against Iranian team, Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al Nassr and Al Kholood match?

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the team sheet for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Kholood. According to reports, this could be a tactical decision by the club and nothing to do with Georgina’s recent hospitalisation. In September, he missed an AFC Champions League match against Al Shorta in Iraq after he had been diagnosed with a viral infection.

Where did Cristinao Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet?

The couple met when Georgina worked as a sales assistant in Gucci. She told Italy’s Elle magazine that “it was love at first sight for both.” Although the couple have not addressed rumours that they are married, Cristinao referred to Georgina as his ‘wife’ in a game of Mr. and Mrs. on his new YouTube channel.