Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: UK Time, Live Stream, TV, Odds, Tickets, Card and more

The poster for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn | DAZN, Sky Sports, Ring Magazine.

British boxing is set for one of its most anticipated clashes in recent memory as Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn finally settle their score in the ring. Scheduled to take place this Saturday (26th April 2025) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this blockbuster showdown rekindles a family feud that dates back over three decades. The sons of legendary rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn will go head-to-head in a bout steeped in personal history, legacy, and national interest.

The original fight, scheduled in 2022, was cancelled amid controversy when Benn failed a drug test, causing widespread debate and postponement. Now, with both fighters cleared and tensions even higher than before, fans are gearing up for what promises to be a defining moment in British boxing. Will Eubank Jr cement his experience and pedigree, or will Benn prove the doubters wrong and carve his own path into the spotlight?

Here’s everything you need to know about Eubank Jr vs Benn, from UK time and how to watch, ticket info, betting odds, the full fight card, and more.

Important Information about this event

Event Date and Time: Saturday, 26th April 2025. Doors open at 5:00 PM BST.​

Saturday, 26th April 2025. Doors open at 5:00 PM BST.​ Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.​

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.​ Age Restrictions: No admittance for children under the age of 3. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.​

Eubank Jr vs Benn UK Time and Ringwalks

The fight night will kick off at 5:00 PM BST, with the undercard featuring several major domestic bouts. The main event ringwalks are expected around 10:00 PM BST, although this could vary depending on earlier fights.

How to Watch Eubank vs Benn: Live Stream and TV

Eubank Jr vs Benn will be broadcast live in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN Pay-Per-View. Both services are offering the fight for £19.95.

Sky customers can book via remote, phone or online, while DAZN subscribers can access the fight through the app or website.

Benn vs Eubank Betting Odds

Bookmakers currently have Chris Eubank Jr as the narrow favourite at 4/7, while Conor Benn is priced at 5/4. For punters that are looking for enhanced offers, talkSPORT BET is offering 30/1 on Eubank Jr or 40/1 on Benn for new customers.

​Tickets and Pricing for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium​

Fans that are eager to witness this historic event live have several ticketing options to choose from, catering to various preferences and budgets.​

General Admission Tickets

General admission tickets are available through official ticketing partners, including Ticketmaster. Prices for these tickets vary based on seating location within the stadium. As of now, availability is limited due to high demand, so early booking is recommended to secure a spot.

Premium Hospitality Packages

For those seeking an enhanced experience, premium hospitality packages are offered from £265 per person, inclusive of VAT. These packages provide:

Premium Padded Seating: Located in prime areas of the stadium, offering superior comfort and excellent views of the ring.​Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Located in prime areas of the stadium, offering superior comfort and excellent views of the ring.​Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Inclusive Beverages: Enjoy beer, wine, and soft drinks served for four hours pre-fight and until 11:30 PM. A pay bar is available during the fight (excluding East Loges).​

Enjoy beer, wine, and soft drinks served for four hours pre-fight and until 11:30 PM. A pay bar is available during the fight (excluding East Loges).​ Post-Fight Lounge Access: Continue the evening with access to premium lounges after the event.​

Please note that a £10 handling fee per ticket is added at the time of booking. All ticket options are non-transferable and non-refundable.​

Accessible Seating

Accessible seating options are available and can be purchased directly through the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium's official channels. These areas are designed to accommodate fans with specific accessibility requirements.

Ticket + Coach Packages

For a convenient travel solution, Ticket + Coach packages are offered, combining event admission with round-trip coach transportation. These packages are ideal for fans travelling from outside London and are available through the stadium's official website.

Secondary Market Options

In addition to official sources, tickets may also be available through secondary marketplaces such as StubHub and Vivid Seats. Prices on these platforms can fluctuate based on demand and seat location.

Eubank vs Benn Fight Card

The undercard boasts several exciting matchups, making this a stacked evening of boxing action:

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur 3 - light-heavyweight

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna - middleweight

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton - cruiserweight

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke - cruiserweight

Background

This fight isn’t just about titles, it’s extremely personal. The rivalry between Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn defined British boxing in the 1990s, and their sons have picked up the torch. Controversy, trash talk, and intense build-up have only fuelled the fire for what is sure to be a thrilling and emotional encounter.