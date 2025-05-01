Hollow Knight Silksong official poster | Team Cherry

Here is everything you need to know about Hollow Knight Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong, the eagerly awaited sequel to the acclaimed Metroidvania title Hollow Knight, has captivated fans since its announcement in 2019. Developed by Team Cherry, this follow-up promises an expansive new world, refined gameplay mechanics, and a fresh protagonist. As anticipation builds, here's an overview of the latest information regarding its potential release date, available trailers, rumoured pricing, and notable leaks.

Silksong Potential Release Date

As of May 2025, Hollow Knight Silksong is officially slated for release sometime this year. This confirmation came during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd, 2025, where a brief clip showcased the game and reaffirmed its 2025 launch window.

While no specific date has been announced, some fans have speculated about a potential release on April 29, 2025, based on Steam's listing of upcoming games. However, this remains unconfirmed by Team Cherry.

Hollow Knight Silksong Trailer

The initial announcement trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong was released in February 2019, introducing players to the game's new protagonist, Hornet, and the expansive world of Pharloom. Since then, additional gameplay footage has been sparse, with the most recent official trailer appearing during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022.

Notably, in April 2025, the game's trailer was temporarily removed from its Steam page, leading to speculation about an impending new trailer release.

Silksong Rumoured Price

Team Cherry has not officially announced the pricing for Hollow Knight: Silksong. However, discussions among fans suggest a price range between $15 to $25 USD, considering the original Hollow Knight launched at $15 USD. Some speculate that the expanded scope of Silksong might justify a slightly higher price point.

Additionally, it's confirmed that Silksong will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, providing subscribers with access to the game at no additional cost.

Silksong Leaks

Over the years, various leaks and rumours have surfaced regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong. In March 2025, a well-known insider suggested a possible release window, though specifics remain unconfirmed. Another leak indicated a potential release on Xbox Game Pass by June 2025.

The temporary removal and subsequent re-upload of the game's trailer on Steam sparked discussions about upcoming announcements. While these leaks generate excitement, it's essential to approach them with caution until official confirmations are made.​