Battlefield 6’s second open beta weekend was nothing short of a huge success.

The beta, which has been free for everyone on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC to try out, peaked at 521,000 players on Steam alone, indicating that millions of people likely logged in over the course of the trial.

So far, it has widely been considered a return to form for the series, after the struggles of Battlefield V and the universally-panned Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 6 held two open beta weekends. | EA/ Battlefield

This most recent test was technically the third weekend of the beta, with the first being an early access build before last weekend opened the game up to the public.

Is the Battlefield 6 beta still live?

The most recent beta was scheduled for August 14-18, the second consecutive weekend of beta gameplay.

Battlefield 6's open beta returned on August 14. | EA/ Battlefield

As of the morning of Monday, August 18, EA has taken the Battlefield 6 beta servers offline.

While players can still launch the beta, there are no gamemodes to select once you reach the main menu screen, although settings can still be fiddled with.

When is Battlefield 6 released?

As the beta comes to an end, players will have to wait a little while before the full game comes out.

EA has scheduled the full release of the game for October 10, with the game including both a single-player campaign and the multiplayer.

A battle royale mode is rumoured to be coming out shortly after release.