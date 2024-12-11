Is PlayStation Wrap-Up down? What is it, does it show platinum trophies and time played
We’ve had incredible highs, with games like Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong taking many by surprise with how good they are (especially Astro Bot... if you haven’t played it yet, put it on your Christmas list) - but incredible failures like Concord and the live service catastrophe of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Now, as we reach the end of the year, Sony’s loyal fans have the chance to look back on their past 12 months of gaming, Spotify Wrapped-style.
PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up is here - for those who can access it - and using PlayStation’s 30th anniversary as a springboard, players are able to reflect on their entire gaming history.
Sony content communication specialist O’Dell Harmon Jr said: “Since the launch of the original PlayStation console on December 3, 1994, PlayStation has redefined the gaming experience year after year, bringing three generations of lasting memories for players. To celebrate this milestone with our community, and look back at another momentous year for gaming, we’re launching PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up today - featuring a retro PlayStation aesthetic and graphics that call back to PlayStation’s 30-year history.
“From today through January 10, 2025, PS4 or PS5 players can access their PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up experience to view their gaming achievements, including most played games, a breakdown of monthly gaming stats, gaming style, and more.
“New this year are personalised historical statistics, such as the total number of games a player has experienced since creating their account for PlayStation Network, as well as a look back at trophy milestones and personalized recommendations for games that are available on PlayStation Plus game catalogue.”
PlayStation Wrap-Up shows players their most-played games of the year, as well as how many hours they clocked in and the trophies they earned, including the highly-coveted platinum trophies. I’ve personally bagged seven of them in 2024, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered and Fall Guys... both of which brought me close to an anyeurism.
People can go to wrapup.playstation.com to see their wrap-up - but many gamers are reporting that the website is currently down at the time of publication. When visiting the website, they are simply met with a message that said: “We'll be back soon.”
