For PlayStation players, 2024 has been a rollercoaster of a year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ve had incredible highs, with games like Astro Bot and Black Myth: Wukong taking many by surprise with how good they are (especially Astro Bot... if you haven’t played it yet, put it on your Christmas list) - but incredible failures like Concord and the live service catastrophe of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Now, as we reach the end of the year, Sony’s loyal fans have the chance to look back on their past 12 months of gaming, Spotify Wrapped-style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up is here - for those who can access it - and using PlayStation’s 30th anniversary as a springboard, players are able to reflect on their entire gaming history.

If you play just one game before the year ends, make sure it’s Astro Bot. | PlayStation

Sony content communication specialist O’Dell Harmon Jr said: “Since the launch of the original PlayStation console on December 3, 1994, PlayStation has redefined the gaming experience year after year, bringing three generations of lasting memories for players. To celebrate this milestone with our community, and look back at another momentous year for gaming, we’re launching PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up today - featuring a retro PlayStation aesthetic and graphics that call back to PlayStation’s 30-year history.

“From today through January 10, 2025, PS4 or PS5 players can access their PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up experience to view their gaming achievements, including most played games, a breakdown of monthly gaming stats, gaming style, and more.

“New this year are personalised historical statistics, such as the total number of games a player has experienced since creating their account for PlayStation Network, as well as a look back at trophy milestones and personalized recommendations for games that are available on PlayStation Plus game catalogue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PlayStation Wrap-Up shows players their most-played games of the year, as well as how many hours they clocked in and the trophies they earned, including the highly-coveted platinum trophies. I’ve personally bagged seven of them in 2024, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered and Fall Guys... both of which brought me close to an anyeurism.

People can go to wrapup.playstation.com to see their wrap-up - but many gamers are reporting that the website is currently down at the time of publication. When visiting the website, they are simply met with a message that said: “We'll be back soon.”