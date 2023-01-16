One of the finest RPG’s of recent years is releasing on more platforms this month

Monster Hunter Rise is a 2021 action role-playing game from Japanese video game developer and publisher, Capcom, which has created a number of multi-million-selling game franchises, including Resident Evil and Street Fighter.

It is the sixth mainline instalment in the Monster Hunter series and was originally released for the Nintendo Switch in March 2021, with a PC port following in January 2022. Now though, ports for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S are on their way, with graphical updates and quality of life enhancements to boot.

Advertisement

But what exactly is Monster Hunter, what is new in these new versions of the game, and when exactly can gamers get their hands on them? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Monster Hunter Rise?

Advertisement

Monster Hunter is a series of fantasy-themed action role-playing video games that started with the 2004 game Monster Hunter, released for the PlayStation 2.

The games are mostly action role-playing games in which the player assumes the role of a Hunter, slaying or trapping large monsters across various landscapes as part of quests given to them by locals.

Advertisement

Some of the quests involve the gathering of a specific item or items, which may put the Hunter at risk of encountering various monsters.

In amongst the tense monster battles, the Monster Hunter games always find time for more lighthearted fun (Image: Capcom)

In order to create better weapons, armour, and other things that will help them take on more challenging enemies, players must complete quests and collect loot from those activities.

Monster Hunter Rise is the sixth mainline instalment in the series, and is both welcoming to newcomers while staying faithful to its core values for fans.

Advertisement

In Monster Hunter Rise, you must fend off an onslaught of chaotic monsters that are threatening the tranquil town of Kamura, with the aid of the village elder, locals, and your dependable pet sidekicks.

Rise maintains many of the new conventions established in Monster Hunter: World (the 2018 game to which it is a sequel), while adding new elements and mechanics, like a new animal companion called a Palamute that can be used to ride across the map or into battle.

Advertisement

Monster Hunter’s large-scale battles are often the games’ highlights (Image: Capcom)

When can I play it?

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. The new PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S versions will be released on Friday 20 January 2023.

For players on Xbox consoles, the game will be coming to Game Pass on the day of release, meaning you’ll be able to play it for no more than that service’s subscription fee.

Advertisement

The exact time that Monster Hunter Rise will be made available on Xbox Game Pass on that date is yet to be confirmed, but it could be that Microsoft confirms the details in the days ahead. If they do, we’ll add the latest information to this article.

Advertisement

What’s new in the new versions of the game?

Players on the current generation consoles (that is, PS5 and Xbox Series X) will be able to choose between two graphics modes. A Quality mode will display the game at a 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second, while those on compatible displays will be offered a Performance mode, trading a 1080p resolution for 120 frames per second.

Cross-play between players on different platforms will also be supported, but with some caveats. PS5 and PS4 players will be able to matchmake with each other, as will all Xbox consoles with each other and the Windows PC version.

But cross-play in general won’t be supported. This applies to cross-save features too, so if you’ve played the game on Nintendo Switch or PC in the past, you’ll have to start over again.

Advertisement