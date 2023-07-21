Telling news your way
PlayStation launch summer sale - Up to 75% off PS4 and PS4 games including Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring

PlayStation have launched a huge summer sale for PS4 and PS5 games with up to 75% on over 2,000 games

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
3 minutes ago

PlayStation is hosting its Summer Sale with up to 75% off PS4 and PS5 games including Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us games. Over 2,000 games have been discounted for the Sony consoles, making it the perfect time to pick up something new to play.

The PlayStation Summer Sale officially ends at midnight on August 16, although some deals will be taken off the PlayStation store on August 2. A game’s product page will tell players how long they have to snap up a bargain before it’s too late.

As the summer holidays begin it’s the perfect time to take a look at the deals available to keep you playing all summer long. Here’s some of the best deals available in the PlayStation Summer Sale.

PlayStation Summer sale

Playstation sale deals of PS4

Horizon Forbidden West - £34.19 (43% off)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - £27.49 (50% off)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - £29.99 (50% off)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - £16.49 (67% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 - £19.99 (50% off)

The Last of Us Part 2 - £17.49 (50% off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - £19.79 (67% off)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - £19.19 (60% off)

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - £14.99 (75% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - £43.39 (38% off)

Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition - £14.99 (50% off)

FIFA 23: Ultimate Edition - £35.99 (60% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - £18.14 (67% off)

Elden Ring - £34.99 (30% off)

Hogwarts Legacy - £47.99 (20% off)

Here is everything included in the PlayStation Summer Sale

PlayStation sale deals for PS5

Hogwarts Legacy - £51.99 (20% off)

Elden Ring - £34.99 (30% off)

FIFA 23: Ultimate Edition - £35.99 (60% off)Dead Island 2 - £44.99 (25% off)

F1 23: Champions Editions - £53.99 (40% off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - £38.49 (45% off)

The Last of Us: Part 1 - £52.49 (25% off)

It Takes Two - £13.99 (60% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 - £19.99 (50% off)

NBA 2K23 - £6.99 - (90% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - £43.39 (38% off)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - £34.99 (50% off)

Forspoken - £32.49 (50% off)

Gotham Knights - £19.49 (70% off)

Stray - £18.74 (25% off)

Grand Theft Auto V - £17.49 (50% off)

Disney Dreamlight Valley - £17.49 (30% off)

Overcooked!: All You Can Eat - £15.74 (55% off)

